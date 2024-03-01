Ian Rapoport reports no team willing to trade ‘historic haul' to Bears for No. 1 pick

Ian Rapoport reports no team willing to trade ‘historic haul' to Bears for No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Earlier this offseason, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport reported the Bears would need a "historic haul" to move off of the No. 1 pick.

At the NFL combine in Indianapolis, he reported the unlikely chance a team is willing to give into the Bears' demands.

"I have not talked to any team, one, willing to make that happen, or two, that believes they can," Rapoport reported on NFL Network. "It surely seems that the Bears are heading in the direction of taking Caleb Williams at No. 1."

"I have not yet talked to any team 1) willing to make that happen, or 2) that believes they can. It surely seems that the Bears are heading in the direction of taking Caleb Williams at No. 1." - Ian Rapoport on the idea of the Bears trading out of No. 1 pic.twitter.com/GPfgRP14wq — Matt Clapp (@DaBearNecess) March 1, 2024

Last offseason, the Bears moved off the No. 1 pick to the No. 9 pick, earning a historic haul from the Carolina Panthers in return. They received 2023 first- and second-round picks, a 2024 first-round pick (No. 1 pick), a 2025 second-round pick and DJ Moore.

That's a crazy haul. The Bears notched Darnell Wright and Tyrique Stevenson with the Panthers' picks from 2023. And it appears they could nail down their franchise quarterback in Caleb Williams with the Panthers' 2024 first-round pick.

If the Bears can't find the compensation they're looking for for the No. 1 pick, it's likely draft time. And who will they draft? More than likely, as Rapoport said, it'll be Williams.

That begs the question --- what does Justin Fields' trade market look like? Stay tuned.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.