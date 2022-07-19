Ian Rapoport reacts to getting ‘dunked on’ by Ravens RB JK Dobbins

The Baltimore Ravens had no shortage of injuries in 2021, losing many of their key contributors to different ailments over the course of the season. Even before the year began, the team lost running backs JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards as well as cornerback Marcus Peters to torn ACL injuries.

On Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Dobbins was uncertain to be ready for Week 1 of 2022 and might have to spend time on the PUP list due to the extent of his injury. Dobbins responded on Twitter to Rapoport, putting out his own timeframe about his injury. Rapoport then made an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show”, where McAfee broke the news to Rapoport about Dobbins’ response, getting a live reaction from the reporter.

Warning: NSFW

"I very much trust my source on this one.. I hope JK Dobbins is ready for week 1" ~@RapSheet #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/GhDI8Pl8gy — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 18, 2022

Rapoport stuck by his source, but also made it clear that he hopes that Dobbins is ready for Week 1, as he said that would be the best outcome for all parties. The running back suffered his injury in late-August during a preseason game, so it’s almost been a year since the incident happened.