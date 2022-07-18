Ian Rapoport provides update on Ravens RB JK Dobbins

The Baltimore Ravens suffered numerous injuries over the course of the 2021 season. Even before the start of the year, the team lost multiple key contributors, including running backs JK Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Marcus Peters to torn ACLs.

On Monday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport provided an update on the recovery of Dobbins and where he stands in regards to his potential status for Week 1 of the 2022 season. He relayed information from a source that said that the third-year running back is “no sure thing” for Week 1. Rapoport made it clear that there haven’t been any setbacks, but that his injury was a serious one.

From NFL Now: #Ravens RB JK Dobbins is no sure thing for Week 1. He hasn’t had any setbacks. But his knee injury was a serious one, and Baltimore has no incentive to rush him back. They protected themselves with veteran Mike Davis, regardless. pic.twitter.com/j5xi6dYabU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 18, 2022

Many expected Dobbins to be one of the breakout stars of the 2021 NFL season after coming off of a rookie year in which he led all running backs with 6.0 yards per carry while breaking Baltimore’s rookie touchdown record. He didn’t get the chance to show what he was capable of to follow up his sensational first season, but should have that chance at some point in 2022, regardless of if he starts the year on the PUP list or not.