Rapoport provides update on league's COVID-19 numbers since Aug. 1
Sure, Dwayne Haskins and Justin Fields share some similarities, but in the eyes of Trevor Matich, one key quality separates Fields from his Ohio State predecessor.
Cris Collinsworth tried. He tried to keep Raiders coach Jon Gruden from potentially committing a tampering violation. Gruden didn’t seem to care. Collinsworth, who hosts a podcast featuring 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, had Gruden on as a guest. Collinsworth mentioned the fact that former Seahawks defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has arrived in Las Vegas as [more]
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback talked to reporters on Zoom before the Super Bowl.
LeBron James called the woman who was ejected from the contest "Courtside Karen."
Going to bed Sunday night, Rory McIlroy felt uneasy about what had transpired at the Farmers Insurance Open.
Adam Schefter on Wednesday said Carson Wentz "wants to leave the franchise." By Dave Zangaro
Schottenheimer is one of the winningest coaches in NFL history and the most successful coach without a Super Bowl or NFL championship.
The New England Patriots were never in the mix for quarterback Matthew Stafford. But here are 13 options they should consider at QB.
What are the Patriots' options at quarterback if they go the free-agent route? Phil Perry has eight names in mind -- and odds on how likely New England is to sign each signal-caller.
Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is asking $1.349 million for a Menlo Park home he bought two years ago for $1.2 million.
Jared Goff says he was no longer wanted by the Rams, and "the feeling's mutual."
We did not expect this couple on our 2021 Bingo card.
Roc Taylor had been committed to Tennessee since April and is ranked as the No. 12 TE in the country. But new coach Josh Heupel apparently doesn't want him.
The Cowboys may be in need of additional cap space, but they may also just be prudent in certain roster decisions separate from money needs.
It will be a bit before newly hired Broncos General Manager George Paton can really put his stamp on the team’s roster, but he began the process on Tuesday. The Broncos announced that wide receiver Fred Brown, defensive end Joel Heath, safety Alijah Holder, tight end Jordan Leggett, and tackle Darrin Paulo were all waived [more]
Lakers forward Jared Dudley discussed how the Lakers felt about the Clippers and Paul George in his new book.
The Houston Texans, at this point, say they have no interest in acquiescing to Deshaun Watson’s trade demand and instead will try to repair their relationship. Ultimately, a trade appears more likely than not.
There’s no crying in baseball. There’s also no crying in football. At least not until winning a Super Bowl. Appearing on the All Things Covered Podcast with Bryant McFadden and Patrick Peterson, Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David told a story from the Tampa Bay locker room following the NFC Championship win over the Packers. “When I [more]
Trade requests are far more common than many realize.
The Athletic's Ed Bouchette said on The Fan he's been told Big Ben coming back to the Steelers still might not work out.