Ian Rapoport: Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch not revealing draft plans

Rapoport says Shanahan, Lynch aren't revealing draft plans

Ever since the 49ers made their blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins to move up from No. 12 to No. 3 in the 2021 NFL Draft, we have heard every rumor possible.

The 49ers are going to draft Mac Jones. No, the pick is going to be Justin Fields. Wait, could it be Trey Lance?

While the rumors have swirled, coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have kept their plans extremely close to the vest.

"I also know Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch have not told people in their organization," NFL Media's Ian Rapoport said Friday on the "Rich Eisen Show" when asked about the 49ers' draft plans. "There's only a couple of people who actually really know, and they're not saying. ... I believe that very few people actually know the answer to this."

All eyes are on the #49ers and the 3rd overall pick in the #NFLDraft... so we asked @RapSheet what he's heard and if John Lynch ever picked up the phone and called the #NYJets to inquire about #2? pic.twitter.com/4qAlpOx3fn — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) April 9, 2021

That sounds a lot like the 49ers' previous big moves. Nobody knew they were making a major trade up in this year's draft. Nobody knew they were trading for Jimmy Garoppolo. The same goes with trading for Trent Williams and trading away DeForest Buckner.

Rapoport admits he doesn't know the 49ers' plans, but did make it clear the team does indeed like Jones.

"Obviously the Mac Jones buzz is real," Rapoport said. "I know that he is someone they're considering, I know they really like him. I know that he's someone Kyle's very interested in."

Rapoport even asked Shanahan if his interest in the Alabama QB is real.

"We're definitely considering him," Shanahan told Rapoport.

The big question is if Shanahan simply likes Jones or if he's locked in on making him the 49ers' top pick in the draft. Rapoport said that's what teams around the league are trying to figure out. What he has heard is teams consider Jones a first-round pick, but not necessarily worthy of the No. 3 pick.

But it doesn't matter how other teams feel. If Shanahan is indeed set on making Jones his future QB, that will be the pick.

This is your reminder we're in the thick of smokescreen season. Don't believe everything you hear.

