Ian Rapoport on Jonathan Taylor: ‘It’s likely he gets traded’

The soft deadline for a potential trade involving Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has arrived, and the NFL world will be on the edge of its seat waiting to see if a deal gets done.

Entering Tuesday morning, reports have maintained that two teams are active in the running for Taylor and that their offers to the Colts are substantive, per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

Another insider gave his opinion on the matter as well. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, while on The Pat McAfee Show, said he believes it’s more likely that Taylor gets traded than he stays with the Colts.

"There is real interest in Jonathan Taylor and I would say it's likely he gets traded.. As long as the offer is good enough I think a trade probably gets done" ~ @RapSheet #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/F7UsgTnGaf — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 28, 2023

While this sounds like a bit more of Rapoport’s opinion than a straight-up report of news, he’s likely basing his opinion on the information he’s gathered. It’s not insignificant that Rapoport is leaning toward that belief.

Rapoport also went on to say that he believes the contract Taylor would receive after the potential trade is north of $12 million annually.

"I dunno what the final number is gonna be but I believe it will be over $12M" ~ @RapSheet #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/RF4GmwtK1F — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 28, 2023

It’s been heavily reported that the Miami Dolphins have engaged in talks with the Colts, even going so far as to make a few offers for Taylor. Another team has seemingly entered the mix as well, but it’s unclear who that is entering Tuesday morning.

This situation certainly will be dominating headlines throughout the day Tuesday, and we’ll keep you updated with the latest news regarding the star running back.

