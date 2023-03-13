Ian Rapoport gets ready to break the latest free agency news
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport gets ready to break the latest free agency news.
The NCAA men's tournament field is set, and it's time to start filling out your bracket.
While Scottie Scheffler took home the top prize, there were a handful of players who earned more than $1 million this week.
Some former Harvard women's hockey players are speaking out against the alleged toxic and abusive culture allowed to fester under head coach Katey Stone.
The NCAA tournament brackets are here.
Even Ted Scott, Scottie Scheffler’s caddie, wasn’t savvy enough to even remotely predict Scheffler’s short-game brilliance this season.
Aaron Rodgers can, and will, do whatever he wants. But his failure to make a decision about his short-term future is about to become a problem. At 12:00 p.m. ET, free agency begins, as a practical matter. If Rodgers is going to the Jets, the Jets need to know that. If Rodgers is going to [more]
As news of the Rams-Dolphins trade broke, 49ers Twitter had a field day going in on Jalen Ramsey as he high-tailed it out of the NFC West.
Here are three first-round matchups from the men's NCAA basketball tournament that present some interesting odds for bettors looking to cash in.
Did Justin Vasquez pull off one of the best flying knee knockouts of all time?
Brock Purdy might not receive full clearance for another six months, but one Bay Area surgeon suggests that could be a positive for the 49ers quarterback.
NASCAR took hood louvers from all four Hendrick Motorsports cars for further evaluation on Friday. If there are any penalties, they would be severe.
Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reached the fourth round at Indian Wells by walkover on Sunday as Ukrainian qualifier Lesia Tsurenko pulled out of their scheduled match.Indeed, Tsurenko has now lost by retirement or walkover in nine of her 18 tournaments dating back to Indian Wells last year.
Here is a look at which players played TPC Sawgrass' closing stretch (Nos. 16-18) in better than 1 under or worse than 1 over on Sunday, and how much money they gained – or lost.
In connection with his Super Bowl-week suspensions by NFL Network and ESPN, Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin has sued only Marriott. For now. NFL Network (and, in turn, the NFL) could have potential liability to Irvin. A recent court filing made by Marriott underscores the possibility. In a Friday motion aimed at preventing Irvin’s [more]
Will March Madness produce another Saint Peters this year? Here are five teams capable of making a Cinderella run in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
Ryan Reaves and Bokondji Imama produced a real dud of a fight on Sunday.
According to Rob Demovsky, both the Packers and Jets are in a holding pattern as Aaron Rodgers still hasn't told either team what he plans to do in 2023.
How does the trade down to No. 9 impact the Bears' draft plan? Josh Schrock offers his latest mock after the blockbuster deal with the Panthers.
Scottie Scheffler pulled away from the pack with a mid-round birdie run to cruise to a victory in The Players Championship.
Mikaela Shiffrin has a new head coach starting next season -- Karin Harjo.