Ian Rapoport: The foundation is probably set now for the Bears
NFL Highlights•
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport talks about the performance of Bears running back Tarik Cohen and the expectations for QB Mitchell Trubisky.
Robert E Lee: I can imagine the writers at Newsweek, hunched over keyboards banging-out anti-Trump screeds on their computers. The room is dark, and the wild-eyed maniacs literally froth at the mouth in their ecstasy of writing something bad about Trump. Then, as they hit a particularly sour note in their ravings, they cream their jeans from the excitement of accusing Trump of some new evil. Pathetic, Newsweek. Very pathetic.
4.4k