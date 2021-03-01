Breaking News:

J.J. Watt is signing with the Arizona Cardinals; deal is reportedly for 2 years, $31M.

Rapoport details J.J. Watt's 'massive deal' with Cardinals

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero detail defensive end J.J. Watt's new deal with the Arizona Cardinals. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

