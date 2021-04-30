Ian Rapoport details how Bears traded up for Justin Fields

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport details how the Chicago Bears traded up for QB Justin Fields. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

Recommended Stories

  • Why Titans fans should be excited about Caleb Farley

    Breaking down the Tennessee Titans' selection of Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley in the 2021 NFL draft

  • Eddie Jackson says Bears finally got a real QB in Justin Fields

    Bears safety Eddie Jackson said Chicago finally got a real quarterback after they drafted Justin Fields.

  • Bears' Matt Nagy tested Justin Fields on draft night and he impressed

    Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy tried to test Justin Fields on NFL Draft night and was impressed.

  • Was the Giants draft day deal for picks and Kadarius Toney a good move? | SportsNite

    Chris Williamson, Sal Licata, and John Jastremski look back at the first night of the 2021 NFL Draft for the New York Giants, which saw Big Blue trade down in the first round and eventually select wide receiver Kadarius Toney out of Florida.

  • Panthers select CB Horn with No. 8 pick in the NFL draft

    The Carolina Panthers wanted to add size at the cornerback position to keep up with the NFC South's big wide receivers, including those from the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Horn was the first defensive player selected in the draft.

  • Draymond Green loves Najee Harris being picked No. 24 by Steelers

    Draymond Green couldn't be happier with the Pittsburgh Steelers selecting Najee Harris in the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • Will the versatile Kadarius Toney be a fantasy stud in New York?

    The Giants added an important piece to their offense, but can he have a fantasy breakout in New York?

  • The best players available in the 2021 NFL draft

    Though the first round is in the books for the 2021 draft, there's still a lot of first-round talent available when the second round gets underway.

  • Resetting Notre Dame's NFL Draft Outlook After Irish's Silent First Round

    What still should be a successful 2021 NFL Draft for Notre Dame began with a surprisingly quiet Thursday night. Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, considered Notre Dame’s best draft prospect and a first-round pick, waited through the initial 32 selections without hearing his name called. Mock drafts suggested 2020 Butkus Award winner and unanimous All-American would become the first Irish linebacker picked in the first round since Bob Crable in 1982.

  • Kwity Paye Selected By The Colts In The First Round Of The 2021 NFL Draft

    With the 21st pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts selected former Michigan Wolverines football defensive end Kwity Paye. Paye is the sixth former Michigan player to be selected in the first round and 32nd player to be picked at any point since 2016 (head coach Jim Harbaugh's first draft as the head man). Paye is the second edge defender off the board in this year's draft, behind former Miami (Fla.) edge Jaelen Phillips, who was taken by the Miami Dolphins with the No. 18 pick.

  • Big move for Justin Fields should buy time for Ryan Pace, Matt Nagy

    The Bears have moved past the fateful decision to trade up for a quarterback by . . . trading up for a quarterback. That said, the move from No. 20 to No. 11 to land Justin Fields should go a long way toward persuading Bears fans and Chicago media to realize that G.M. Ryan Pace [more]

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Justin Fields to Chicago Bears

    The Bears got their quarterback. Will Justin Fields make an impact in Year 1?

  • Georgia sheriff's deputy caught bragging about beating a Black man

    In texts to an extremist group, former deputy Cody Griggers also said that he intended to charge Black people with felonies in order to keep them from voting.

  • When is NFL Draft 2021: Start time, TV channel, schedule, watch Day 2 live stream coverage, dates, Rounds 2-3 order, mock drafts

    Will Trevor Lawrence be picked first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars? How many quarterbacks will be taken in the first round? These questions will soon be answered as the 2021 NFL Draft is right around the corner. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about this year’s draft coverage including the

  • NBA betting: Championship odds shift with two huge bets on the ... Atlanta Hawks?

    BetMGM took a couple of huge bets on the Hawks.

  • Chris Weidman undergoes successful surgery for broken leg

    Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman suffered a horrific leg injury in the first exchange in his UFC 261 rematch against Uriah Hall on Saturday. Reminiscent of former middleweight champion Anderson Silva's leg injury against him at UFC 168 in 2013, Weidman's leg snapped when Hall checked a leg kick. Weidman didn't realize that he was so badly injured until he tried to step back and put weight on the leg. He immediately fell to the canvas in agony and disbelief. He was removed from the Octagon on a stretch after his leg had been stabilized. During the UFC 261 Post-fight Press conference, UFC president Dana White gave an update on Weidman's condition. The former champion was transported to a Jacksonville, Fla. hospital and was being prepped for surgery on Sunday. Weidman had the surgery and is now recovering. His wife, Marivi, gave a post-surgery update on her husband via instagram. "Well that was horrible. Freak things happen in life and plans get crushed. It’s been a lonnnggg day but so happy to finally see this man of mine post surgery. Everything went well thank you Lord! Very thankful for the medical staff, UFC family @danawhite @reedharrisufc#allieraimondo, our management team @vaynersports@sarahzemonek and our family and friends here rallying to help with the kids," she posted on Sunday. "My heart breaks for my husband because I know the work and dedication that he puts into his training everyday and the great man that he is, so I only want the best for him. While this absolutely sucks in the moment and for some weeks to come, we are completely overwhelmed by the love and support we have far and wide and are very aware how blessed we are. All of that overpowers the awfulness of this situation. We are blown away by our friends and family offering to hop on flights to come help us without hesitation. We are so grateful and love you all!! It’s been a crazy year so far but us Weidmans are a force and covered in Grace and Mercy everyday! We were reminded this year how precious each day is and I am so thankful to be spending another day on earth next to my love even if it’s in a hospital room far from home. 🙌🏻 #teamweidman," read her post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marivi Weidman (@mrsweidman) Watch Anthony Smith's live reaction to Chris Weidman's broken leg (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Blocking Silver Lake deal is not about the money, says All Black Coles

    New Zealand's rugby players are not blocking the Silver Lake deal over the money but rather have concerns about leaving the game in the "best hands", All Blacks veteran Dane Coles said. The proposed deal, under which U.S. firm Silver Lake would buy 12.5% of New Zealand Rugby's commercial rights for NZ$387.5 million ($281.8 million), came a step closer on Thursday when 26 provincial rugby unions endorsed it at an annual general meeting. It cannot go through without sign-off from New Zealand Rugby Players' Association (NZRPA), however, and many fans in the rugby-mad country have expressed concern about the iconic All Blacks brand coming under foreign control.

  • Rubio, Edwards lead Wolves to 126-114 win over Warriors

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Ricky Rubio scored 26 points and rookie Anthony Edwards added 25 as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Golden State Warriors 126-114 on Thursday night. Edwards' big fourth quarter helped spark the win for Minnesota, which extended its season-long winning streak to four games. The Timberwolves rookie scored 18 of his 25 points in the fourth.

  • Here’s Mac Jones’ phone call with Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft after being drafted

    It appears that everyone's excited about Mac Jones landing in New England.

  • Fury v Joshua megafight 'dead in the water'

    An all-British heavyweight showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury in July or August is "dead in the water", according to Fury's promoter.