Ian Rapoport breaks down failure of Texans and Dolphins to reach Deshaun Watson trade deal

The Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins were unable to reach a deal that would provide Deshaun Watson to start the next chapter of his NFL career in a new city.

Despite that the Texans and Dolphins were negotiating for months, and that the Dolphins are one of Watson’s preferred destinations — a real key given his no-trade clause waiver being necessary to pull off a deal — Houston and Miami couldn’t get it done.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport joined “The Rich Eisen Show” on Wednesday and broke down what happened between the two sides and what the future may look like for the Texans, Dolphins, Watson, and the 2022 quarterback market.

Ultimately, why wasn't Deshaun Watson traded to the Dolphins or anyone else before Tuesday's #NFL deadline:

Why did it take so long?

(AP Photo/Justin Rex)

“Because this thing had a deadline and a life of its own and it happens when it happens. And I know that’s a bad answer, but this thing had tops and turns and false starts. I mean, think of how many times people reported the deal was going to happen and then it didn’t happen. It needed to be close enough and real enough for the owner to get permission to sit down. I think that’s what it was. It took that long for the two sides to say, you know what, now that this actually may happen, now you can do it. And it came the night before. They still could have done it. But from what I understand, the biggest reason Deshaun Watson did not end up a Miami Dolphin today is because he didn’t settle his cases yet. And Watson has maintained his innocence and he has not settled his cases, and that is why, as I understand, not a member of the Dolphins.”

Where does Stephen Ross meeting with Deshaun Watson put Tua Tagovailoa?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

“Personally I kind of go back and forth on that because, like, isn’t life just waiting on to replaced by somebody better than us?”

(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

“It’s true, for all of us. We’re all amazing at our jobs unless they find somebody better, at which case that person will be doing it. That’s what life is like. So, I get the sense Tua doesn’t really care that much. I think that sounds crazy, but I think he’s fine. That’s just a reality of life. And I don’t even know if it’s a Tua issue. I don’t think the Dolphins are like, ‘Tua sucks. We’re going to go get Watson.’ I think it’s, ‘Oh, my gosh, we can get Deshaun Watson. Let’s look into this.’ I mean, we’re all replaceable if there’s someone else better. That’s the reality. I don’t know.”

What would the market be in 2022?

texans-deshaun-watson-absent-third-straight-practice

(AP Photo/Justin Rex)

“I think the market is going to be stronger. That’s always been — I’m not saying they almost had a deal, but they could have had a deal yesterday and there were times I thought a deal was going to be done. The fact that it didn’t — but it’s always struck me that it benefited the Texans by waiting. It really did. Because, like, the Panthers would have been in it, and they probably will be in it this offseason. The Dolphins, I’m going to assume, are going to be in it this offseason. But think of how many teams are going to need quarterbacks. I mean, I could right down the list and I do not sell — there’s not news here — the Falcons, where they are with Matt Ryan, would they be interested in that. But that’s where Deshaun is from and they do have a quarterback that they genuinely like. Would they be interesting to him? There’s going to be some real teams that are interested. So, I think the market is actually going to be better.”

