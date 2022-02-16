Ian Rapoport: Bengals o-line ‘going to be the real focus of the offseason’

With Joe Burrow outpacing Andrew Luck in terms of suffered sacks so far, it’s blatantly obvious the Cincinnati Bengals will spend this upcoming offseason revamping the offensive line.

Obvious, but it sure doesn’t hurt to hear it from people in the know, right?

People in the know, such as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who recently said the following while reporting on the extensions for head coach Zac Taylor and his top assistants:

“It is very clear, this o-line, which does have left tackle Jonah Williams, but some other questions elsewhere, this is going to be the real focus of the offseason. The Bengals have cap space. I would expect them to spend cap space and capital to fix this offensive line.”

Bengals coach Zac Taylor didn’t have anything negative to say about his offensive line when meeting with the media the same day, but that’s par for the course as far as he’s concerned.

On paper, all five jobs figure to be up for grabs, with even Williams potentially forced to move to a different position depending on how the chips fall.

First up? Free agency, where several major upgrades could hit the market:

