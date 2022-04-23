Ian Rapoport believes Deebo Samuel told 49ers not to make contract offer

Rapoport: Deebo told 49ers not to make him contract offer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There’s a wide range of speculation as to why Deebo Samuel has reportedly asked for a trade from the 49ers, from the team’s location and his usage as a “wide back” to the value of the contract extension San Francisco is willing to offer him.

But has an offer actually been extended to Samuel?

During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Friday, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said he believes Samuel’s trade request is evidence that the team has not, in fact, made an offer to their star wide receiver -- but at Samuel’s request.

“I would say that is correct, that Deebo Samuel has not received an offer from the 49ers,” Rapoport said. “From my understanding, he basically told them, ‘I want to be traded, don’t make me an offer.’

“When people say, ‘Oh, it’s probably about the money,’ I don’t think it is … If he had an offer in hand of $25 million a year, might it make it more difficult to start this whole thing? Yeah. I think had the 49ers made an offer initially, he’d have a lot more to think about.”

McAfee and Rapoport referenced a social media video making rounds on the internet, which allegedly features a phone conversation between Samuel and fellow NFL receiver A.J. Brown, who is also represented by Samuel’s agent Tory Dandy, detailing their current contract negotiations.

Brown has utilized tactics similar to Samuel’s in his hunt for a new, high-paying contract with the Tennessee Titans, posting his thoughts to social media and skipping his team’s offseason program.

As other receivers around the league have signed lucrative deals in recent months, Samuel is likely looking for a similar payout. But if he really asked the 49ers to trade him without hearing an offer first as Rapoport claims, it’s difficult to decipher what his motive might be.

“So [Samuel] does not have an offer,” Rapoport continues. “He told them, ‘Don’t make me an offer. I want to be traded.’ So I think [the video] was accurate, and you know, it didn’t seem like there was any animosity, like, ‘Why didn’t they make an offer?’ I think Deebo is fine with it, because he wants to be traded, right?”

With the start of the 2022 NFL Draft less than a week away, now would be the golden time to trade Samuel if that’s the path the 49ers are going to take.

If Samuel is willing to listen to an offer, however, it would be worth San Francisco’s time to try and work out a deal to keep their main offensive weapon in the Bay.

