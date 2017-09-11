Ian Rapoport: Allen Robinson will have surgery on torn ACL on Monday
NFL Highlights•
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport brings the latest information on the injury suffered by Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson.
