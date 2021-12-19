Ian Rapoport, Adam Schefter provide reports on Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ahead of Week 15

The Baltimore Ravens saw star quarterback Lamar Jackson leave their Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury. He was initially ruled as questionable to return to the contest, but ultimately was ruled out for the rest of the game around halftime.

Jackson didn’t practice all week leading up to Baltimore’s Week 15 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, and it’s currently unclear if he’ll play in the contest. However, on Saturday night Ian Rapoport of NFL Network put out a video from the “TNF First Look” pregame show that reported while the Ravens haven’t ruled Jackson out yet, it’s looking like Tyler Huntley will be the starter for the team against Green Bay.

From our TNF pregame show: It's looking like Tyler Huntley at QB tomorrow for the #Ravens… pic.twitter.com/f8vMKNIHJv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 18, 2021

Then early on Sunday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Jackson is dealing with a bone bruise in his ankle instead of the ankle sprain that many were labeling the injury as, and added that although the expectation earlier in the week in Baltimore was that Jackson wouldn’t be able to play, he was moving around better in practice during the weekend. Schefter reported that while unlikely, there is some hope that he could make it back.

Earlier in the week, the Ravens did not expect Lamar Jackson to be able to play Sunday, and he still might have a tough time doing it, per sources. But Jackson was moving around better in practice this weekend, raising some hopes – however unlikely – he could make it back. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 19, 2021

The reports from Rapoport and Schefter seem to point to Jackson not playing on Sunday against the Packers. However, head coach John Harbaugh said that the signal caller has a chance, and even though it’s unlikely, the fourth-year signal caller could still suit up in Week 15. However if he can’t, Tyler Huntley will take charge of the Ravens’ offense.