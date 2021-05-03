Ian Poulter’s son, Luke, to caddie for him at Wells Fargo Championship

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Adam Schupak
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. – When Luke Poulter watched Stewart Cink win the RBC Heritage with son Reagan on the bag, he asked his father when he could caddie for him at a PGA Tour event. Turns out it would be sooner than even he expected.

Ian Poulter announced on his Instagram that Luke, who is 16 and home-schooled, will be on his bag at the Wells Fargo Championship this week. Poulter’s steady sidekick, James Walton, is turning 40 this week and his wife is planning a celebration.

“He’ll be relaxing somewhere on a beach,” Poulter said.

That left an opening for Luke to fill in for the first time at a professional event. Ian recalled caddying for his son at a U.S. Kids event at Walt Disney World in Orlando in 2014, but this will be the first time that roles are reversed.

“It will be nice for him to get a real inside look at what goes on inside between these silly ears and inside the ropes and give him a little look,” Poulter said at the Valspar Championship. “It will be great for his learning experience to become a Tour player himself.”

Luke is ranked No. 141 in the AJGA Rolex Rankings and finished T-6 in his most recent tournament at the Sergio and Angela Garcia Foundation Junior Championship in March (71-73-71). (He’s ranked No. 275 in the Golfweek Junior Rankings.)

“He wants to do what I do. It’s the only thing going on in his brain,” Ian said. “He fully believes in his mind if he continues to work hard and keeps improving, he’s going to have an opportunity. I believe that because of what I see. He is way further advanced than where I was, but yet I wasn’t that advanced at 16.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ian Poulter (@ianjamespoulter)

Luke enjoyed a learning experience last week attempting local qualifying for the U.S. Open. He was 1 under coming up the last hole, which wasn’t going to be enough to advance, before hitting two drives out of bounds and made a quadruple bogey.

“He’s got me for distance, he’s got me on club speed and ball speed. That crossover has happened and it’s only going to grow,” Ian said. “Where he doesn’t have me beat is on the golf course. We rarely play but when we do play, he hasn’t beaten me. I’m going to make him earn that. I want him to earn it and to reward him when it does.”

Ian said he grinds harder to beat his son than he does to make a cut on the PGA Tour.

Ian famously turned pro as a 4 handicap and worked as an assistant pro back home in England, but he said Luke will benefit greatly from four years in college.

When asked to pick Luke’s biggest victory, he said, “It will be when he puts pen to paper and signs for college. In my opinion that will be his biggest victory so far because I was never in that position.”

Related

Sam Burns lives childhood dream, wins first PGA Tour event at Valspar Championship

Dustin Johnson says no wedding date 'yet;' game 'really close to being good' after Valspar Championship

Ian Poulter explains why he's joining the social media racism boycott

Recommended Stories

  • Gooch personally refunds bettors after MC

    Talor Gooch missed the cut at the Valspar Championship. But that didn't stop him from personally refunding bettors who put money on him. (AP)

  • How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the Valspar Championship

    Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned at the Valspar Championship.

  • Mike Weir ends 13-year drought, wins Insperity Invitational on PGA Tour Champions

    In his 14th start on the PGA Tour Champions, Weir snapped a winless streak that had stretched to 13 years, six months and two days.

  • Dustin Johnson says no wedding date ‘yet;’ game ‘really close to being good’ after Valspar Championship

    While his longtime fiancée was wedding dress shopping, world No. 1 Dustin Johnson struggled at the Valspar Championship.

  • Valspar Championship: Cameron Tringale sets a dubious PGA Tour mark

    By finishing T-3 at the Valspar, Cameron Tringale is now the player who has won the most money without ever winning on the PGA Tour.

  • Jack Nicklaus’ new American Dunes takes flight with plenty of sand, unapologetic patriotism

    The new course in Michigan will donate profits to the Folds of Honor, helping children of fallen soldiers with academic scholarships.

  • Lynch: Bellyachers begone — Rickie Fowler’s free ride into PGA Championship is a good thing

    Rickie Fowler's special invitation to the PGA Championship brought heaps of criticism, but Eamon Lynch makes a case for his inclusion.

  • Sam Burns wins Valspar Championship for first Tour victory

    Sam Burns fired a 3-under-par 68 for his first PGA Tour victory, a three-shot win over his third-round co-leader Keegan Bradley in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Fla., on Sunday. Burns, who shot a 17-under 267 for the tournament, finished Sunday's round with bogeys on two of his final four holes, but his 1-under on the back nine of Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course was enough. Bradley's back nine, on the other hand, included a double-bogey, a bogey and no birdies.

  • Laura Baugh, 65, runs 10 miles almost daily and bombs it. Why wouldn’t she try to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Open?

    Laura Baugh signed, 65, up for U.S. Women’s Open qualifying for an opportunity to play in a competition before the U.S. Senior Women’s Open.

  • In no uncertain terms Cowboys’ Quinn has served Jaylon, Vander Esch notice

    Expect competition for snaps and starter roles to grow from low to extreme as the season goes on. The incumbent Cowboys linebackers should feel anything but safe following the first 4 rounds of the 2021 draft.

  • NBA officials admit Zion Williamson was fouled on controversial block by Nikola Jokic

    Nikola Jokic fouled Zion Williamson on a game-tying dunk attempt.

  • Soccer-Man United-Liverpool match postponed after fans storm pitch

    MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -Manchester United's Premier League match against Liverpool was postponed on Sunday after United fans forced their way into the stadium and stormed the Old Trafford pitch to protest against the club's owners - the Glazer family. "Following discussion between the Police, the Premier League, Trafford Council and the clubs, our match against Liverpool has been postponed due to safety and security considerations around the protest today," United said in a statement after the game was called off.

  • UFC releases Diego Sanchez as Dana White blasts his ‘bats*** nuts' coach Joshua Fabia

    The ignominious release ends Sanchez’s legendary UFC career. Sanchez is 30-13 in MMA and 19-13 in the UFC.

  • NBA MVP watch: Chris Paul takes his place among the best

    Only a game back of the Utah Jazz for the No. 1 spot in the West, Paul and the Suns have turned the corner.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Round 3 instant grades

    The Texans may have drafted their Deshaun Watson replacement, while the Titans get an A+ with the best pick of the day.

  • UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Jiri Prochazka pockets extra $100,000

    Jiri Prochazka was the big winner when the UFC Vegas 25 bonuses were announced following Saturday night's fights at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Not only did Prochazka win his main event bout opposite Dominick Reyes, earning a light heavyweight title shot, he also won $100,000 in bonus money. Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka The UFC Vegas 25 main event lasted less than 10 minutes, but it was packed with action. Yes, Prochazka got the victory with a stunning combination of elbows that ended with a spinning back elbow knockout, but that's not to discount Dominick Reyes's performance. Reyes had several moments throughout the fight that he stunned Prochazka, marking up the Czech fighter's face, and nearly finishing him with a guillotine choke. It's just that Prochazka wasn't to be denied, his creativity shining in the Octagon. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Fight of the Night – Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Jiri Prochazka Prochazka is a former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion, but it is his back-to-back knockouts of former title contenders Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir that put him next up for a shot at the UFC belt. Though he was rocked several times from punch combinations and another time from a brutal upkick, Prochazka kept plowing forward. After backing Reyes up to the fence, he unloaded with several elbows, culminating in a cutting right elbow that set up the spinning back elbow knockout. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Giga Chikadze Featherweight Giga Chikadze has been stellar in his run up the UFC's 145-pound division, but scored his most impressive victory on Saturday night when he stopped Cub Swanson. It only took him 1:03 to find Swanson's liver with his patented Giga Kick. Though he had to follow up with a few punches to force the referee to stop the fight, the fight was really over when Chikadze landed the liver kick, which sent Swanson to his knees. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Giga Chikadze (Photos courtesy of UFC) Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou UFC Vegas 25 bonuses Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Giga Chikadze

  • Khem Birch with an alley oop vs the Los Angeles Lakers

    Khem Birch (Toronto Raptors) with an alley oop vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 05/02/2021

  • Soccer-Man City on brink of title, Chelsea bolster top-four hopes

    Manchester City are on the brink of a third Premier League title in four seasons after a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday secured with goals by Sergio Aguero and Ferran Torres. Chelsea's 2-0 home win over Fulham cemented them in fourth place while leaving their London rivals facing almost certain relegation and Brighton & Hove Albion took a massive leap towards safety by beating visiting Leeds United 2-0. Everton's hopes of qualifying for Europe suffered a blow as they went down 2-1 at home to Aston Villa.

  • MLB roundup: Nick Pivetta outduels Jacob deGrom in 1-0 Red Sox win

    Nick Pivetta outdueled a history-seeking Jacob deGrom on Wednesday night, when the Boston right-hander tossed five scoreless innings, combined with three relievers on a two-hitter and earned the win as the visiting Red Sox edged the New York Mets 1-0. Christian Vazquez had an RBI double in the second inning for the Red Sox, who swept the two-game interleague series. deGrom (2-2), seeking to become the first pitcher to ever strike out at least 14 batters in four straight starts, took a familiar hard-luck defeat after allowing the one run on three hits and one walk while striking out nine over six innings.

  • Should NBA switch to NFL-style calendar with free agency before the draft?

    Quietly, momentum has shifted in the NBA with a believed 50-50 split to move the draft. Plus, Jokic-Zion no-call, the Kobe Bryant-Nike deal is over and what's up with the Celtics?