Will Zalatoris and the PGA Tour made LIV Golf look like the dumbest thing ever

Associated Press

British Open champion Cameron Smith has spent all week ignoring queries about reports he will be the latest to leave the PGA Tour for Saudi-funded LIV Golf. “That’s been one of my goals probably since the start of the year is to try to get to that top spot,” Smith said. A week that began with a federal judge delivering a blow to LIV Golf by denying the request from three of its players to be part of the postseason could very well end with a new No. 1 that appears headed for the rival series.