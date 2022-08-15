Will Zalatoris and the PGA Tour made LIV Golf look like the dumbest thing ever
LIV Golf will never feel like this.
Will Zalatoris channeled his inner Stephen Curry Sunday as he rolled in the putt that would get him into a playoff with Sepp Straka.
"Yeah, it's a tough course."
As is usually the case, social media was a mess when it came to Cameron Smith's playoff penalty.
Cameron Smith's two-stroke penalty, assessed Sunday for an improper ball placement at PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs, elicited a widespread reaction
British Open champion Cameron Smith has spent all week ignoring queries about reports he will be the latest to leave the PGA Tour for Saudi-funded LIV Golf. “That’s been one of my goals probably since the start of the year is to try to get to that top spot,” Smith said. A week that began with a federal judge delivering a blow to LIV Golf by denying the request from three of its players to be part of the postseason could very well end with a new No. 1 that appears headed for the rival series.
If you think Winterthur's Point to Point traffic is bad, expect even more cars this week as Wilmington Country Club opens its gates to the world.
Zalatoris and Sandler had connected on Twitter before about the golfer's resemblance to Happy Gilmore's caddie.
Zalatoris made $2.7 million in the first FedEx Cup Playoff event.
Will Zalatoris finally broke through for his first PGA Tour win at FedEx St. Jude Championship. It might've meant more to his Bartlett native coach.
What an interesting sequence of events.
The Open champion played from the wrong place on the fourth hole in round three of the FedEx St Jude Championship.
Twenty-five golfers earned their PGA Tour cards on Sunday.
