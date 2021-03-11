  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ian Poulter hilariously celebrates rough day at The Players Championship with perfect lunch group

Ryan Young
·Writer
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It was a tough day out at TPC Sawgrass for Ian Poulter on Thursday.

Thankfully, he wasn’t the only one — and they all got to have a group therapy session of sorts after the round.

Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton all had lunch together after their opening round at The Players Championship on Thursday. The combined score at the table, though, was a whopping 29-over.

“Collectively, four people sitting at this table … 29 over,” he said. “How you doing? Oh what a bunch of muppets.”

Hatton led the group with a 4-over 76, and Poulter finished his day with a 5-over 77. McIlroy carded a 7-over 79, and Stenson posted a 13-over 85 — the worst in the field.

Hey, it helps to laugh, right?

Ben An’s struggle at No. 17

Poulter and his friends weren’t the only one who had a tough first day in Florida.

Ben An was right there with them.

An struggled, badly, at the iconic No. 17 island green. After finding the water four times, An finished with an 11 on the par-3.

An finished the day with an 11-over 83. Though that’s obviously not what he was hoping for, he seemed to take the blunder well at least.

Sergio Garcia leads the field after firing a 65 for his lowest opening-round score ever at The Players.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Rory McIlroy falls foul of The Players Championship curse in first-round Sawgrass horror show

    It is not accurate to say Rory McIlroy was all over the shop. The Northern Irishman was all over the superstore, if not the entire industrial estate. McIlroy went into the first round of The Players seeking “a spark”, but instead experienced a nightmarish jolt that many of his admirers will fear could crush his confidence with The Masters less than a month away. Those with a knowledge of the PGA Tour’s flagship event might look at McIlroy’s 79 - an X-rated classic starring a quadruple bogey with two water balls on his ninth hole - and link it to the curse of Sawgrass. In The Players’ 47-year history, no champion has ever successfully retained the title. And the hex gets spookier still as in the last 18 years no winner has finished in the top 10 the next year. McIlroy is aware of this anomaly, but he acutely acknowledged that his dire performance - complete with an outward-half of a seven-over 43, the joint-worse nine of his 13-year professional career - had nothing to do with myth or hoodoo or spells or invocation. Instead, this was chilling reality. McIlroy is possessed by the dreaded two-way miss - that wretched condition which renders a golfer uncertain of which direction his ball will be heading next - and although a quick lesson from Pete Cowen in the build-up gave him hope of an easy fix, the great Yorkshire coach’s verdict that “it is only a slight flaw” proved as wide of the mark as some of McIlroy’s drives. Jaws hit Florida turf after his opening tee-shot. A wild hook forced McIlroy to hit a provisional and he proceeded to yank that left that as well. McIlroy was fortunate to locate his first atrocity, but still went on to make a double-bogey six. A missed tiddler two holes later transformed his body language from terrifying to horrific and so the video nasty played out on the 478 par-four, grandstand hole which he so nervelessly parred in 2019 to claim his biggest victory since the 2014 USPGA. McIlroy tugged his furious drive into the lake, did the same with a four-iron and eventually three-putted to pen an abominable snowman on his scorecard. There was no wind. There was no excuse. However, there was a reason. “You're trying to figure it out as you’re going along, but you're still not really sure where the shots are coming from,” McIlroy said. “It’s hard, at least, to try to eliminate one side of the course, basically.”

  • Viktor Hovland avoids penalty stroke at The Players thanks to reporter

    An on-course reporter helped Viktor Hovland avoid a penalty stroke Thursday at The Players Championship.

  • Rory McIlroy crashes to a 7-over 79 in his Players Championship title defense

    Even with the game’s most surreal mulligan Rory McIlroy’s title defense still appears doomed.

  • Former NFL Quarterback Jon Kitna Claims Ex-Wideout Was Drunk During Game

    Jon Kitna told Ryen Russillo that a former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver was hammered during a game, but still put up nearly 200 receiving yards.

  • Hovland has an even-par score, uneven day with rulings

    Viktor Hovland made a pair of double bogeys Thursday in The Players Championship, both involving the rules, neither of which was cut-and-dried. Hovland hit into the water with his second shot on the par-5 11th that he saw land in the grass and bounce to the right into the hazard. “I was 100% confident it did not hit the wood, but in that situation, you have to be 100% certain, and when he said that video footage was not 100% decisive, then I didn't really have much more of a say,” Hovland said.

  • Patrick Ewing Says He's Been 'Accosted' by MSG Security: 'Is My Number in the Rafters or What?'

    Despite being a New York Knicks legend, Patrick Ewing says Madison Square Garden security has been asking him for his credentials way too often.

  • Johnny Damon tells officer 'I am Blue Lives Matter' in bodycam footage of DUI arrest

    Johnny Damon and his wife ask what's going on during a DUI stop and tell officers "we're Blue Lives Matter."

  • Trump is starting to fade from view

    For the first time in years, Donald Trump is starting to fade into the background, according to SocialFlow data tracking the number of clicks to news articles.The big picture: During the first month of his post-presidency, Trump remained as discussed as he was when he was in office, when he dominated social and traditional media. His numbers have plunged the past couple weeks.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDuring the first four weeks after he left office, daily clicks to Trump articles — indexed to 100, based on highs and lows during the past year — averaged 53.In the last two weeks, the average has fallen to 21.Between the lines: Part of the decrease has been by choice. Trump's CPAC speech on Feb. 28 was his only public appearance since leaving office, and his media appearances were limited to a few network call-ins.Another part of the drop has been forced upon him: he no longer has his social media accounts, including his once-dominant Twitter feed.In recent days, he has resorted to issuing tweet-like press releases.By the numbers: Interest in Trump over the last year peaked during the week of the Jan. 6 Capitol siege, per the SocialFlow data. It was also high during election week and when he contracted the coronavirus.Despite high viewership for Trump's CPAC speech, the day after the address marked his least-trafficked day dating back to January 2020.The bottom line: After four years of being subsumed by Trump, the political and media worlds are adjusting to their new normal.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Rory McIlroy has horror start at Players Championship

    The defending champion matched the highest nine-hole score of his PGA Tour career.

  • Positive COVID test knocks Duke out of ACC tournament, and out of March Madness

    "This will end our 2020-21 season," Duke athletic director Kevin White confirmed, meaning the Blue Devils will miss the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1995.

  • Watch: Jordan Spieth gets incredible speech from young fan during Players practice round

    This youngster got Jordan Spieth's attention as he was walking at the Players Stadium Course — and gave him an amazing 52 seconds.

  • Stewart and Jessica Friesen will attempt to be second married couple to race in same NASCAR race

    Stewart drives full-time in the Truck Series while Jessica is attempting her first career start in the Bristol dirt race on March 27.

  • Lee Westwood keeps rolling with first-round 69 at The Players Championship

    Westwood followed his second-place finish at Bay Hill with an opening round 69 at The Players.

  • Big finish sends Garcia to big lead at Players Championship

    Sergio Garcia rushed to the first tee and raced to the finish line Thursday in The Players Championship. Most importantly, he avoided the kind of wreck that allowed the TPC Sawgrass to live up to its reputation as the course where anything can happen to anyone at any time. Garcia thought he had plenty of time to get from the range to the 10th tee to start his round.

  • Heat's Leonard fined, suspended for anti-Semitic slur

    "Meyers Leonard's comment was inexcusable and hurtful and such an offensive term has no place in the NBA or in our society," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "We have further communicated to Meyers that derogatory comments like this will not be tolerated and that he will be expected to uphold the core values of our league — equality, tolerance, inclusion and respect — at all times moving forward."

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Top 7 QBs available in free agency (and 5 others who could be traded)

    The real movement among quarterbacks might not be in free agency.

  • NFL free agency running back preview: Aaron Jones clearly the name to follow

    Matt Harmon previews the NFL free agency running back crop that's headlined by Packers star Aaron Jones.

  • Michigan State announces basketball team will now be called 'MSU Spartans Presented by Rocket Mortgage'

    Sparty has a new name.

  • Andrew Whitworth on Matt Stafford: Nobody in NFL who doesn’t have a lot of respect for him

    Andrew Whitworth says everyone around the NFL has a lot of respect for Matthew Stafford.

  • Matt Serra done cornering, ‘hurt’ by Aljamain Sterling’s snub from UFC 259 title fight

    Matt Serra will no longer corner fighters after feeling "a little disrespected" by Aljamain Sterling excluding him from UFC 259.