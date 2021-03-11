Ian Poulter hilariously celebrates rough day at The Players Championship with perfect lunch group

It was a tough day out at TPC Sawgrass for Ian Poulter on Thursday.

Thankfully, he wasn’t the only one — and they all got to have a group therapy session of sorts after the round.

Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton all had lunch together after their opening round at The Players Championship on Thursday. The combined score at the table, though, was a whopping 29-over.

One of those days, combined table score of +29...comment your 4 ball that can relate🤦🏼@henrikstenson @McIlroyRory @TyrrellHatton pic.twitter.com/x0a9ZDNpbl — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) March 11, 2021

“Collectively, four people sitting at this table … 29 over,” he said. “How you doing? Oh what a bunch of muppets.”

Hatton led the group with a 4-over 76, and Poulter finished his day with a 5-over 77. McIlroy carded a 7-over 79, and Stenson posted a 13-over 85 — the worst in the field.

Hey, it helps to laugh, right?

Ben An’s struggle at No. 17

Poulter and his friends weren’t the only one who had a tough first day in Florida.

Ben An was right there with them.

An struggled, badly, at the iconic No. 17 island green. After finding the water four times, An finished with an 11 on the par-3.

No. 17 strikes again. Ben An records an 11 on the island green.



That's the second-highest score ever on the 17th in the ShotLink era. pic.twitter.com/1nZ8a6HvY4 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 11, 2021

An finished the day with an 11-over 83. Though that’s obviously not what he was hoping for, he seemed to take the blunder well at least.

We all have bad days in our life and we just have to learn to move on.....



But it was a horrendous f—-ing tee shot on 17th... — Byeong Hun An (@ByeongHunAn) March 11, 2021

Sergio Garcia leads the field after firing a 65 for his lowest opening-round score ever at The Players.

