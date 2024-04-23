Ian Martinez will return to USU basketball team

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Score one for new head coach Jerrod Calhoun.

Utah State’s second leading scorer Ian Martinez has taken his name out of the transfer portal and will return to the Aggies for one more season.

Martinez, who averaged career highs in points (13.3) points, rebounds (3.6), and assists (1.8) last season, entered the portal after head coach Danny Sprinkle left for Washington.

Mason Falslev returning to Utah State

But after meeting with Calhoun, who was hired two weeks ago, Martinez decided to play his final year of eligibility in Logan.

“Let’s run it back Aggie nation!!,” Martinez posted on social media.

Let’s run it back Aggie nation!! pic.twitter.com/qeySBVImme — Ian Martinez (@IanJumaine) April 22, 2024

Martinez joins Mason Falslev as Aggies that entered the portal but decided to return to school.

Martinez began his career at Utah before transferring to Maryland after one season. He started 29 of 34 games last season for the Aggies, and played the third most minutes on the game, behind Mountain West Player of the Year Great Osobor and point guard Darius Brown II.

Martinez was a big part of Utah State’s first outright Mountain West title, and led the Aggies with 21 points against TCU as Utah State ended a 23-year NCAA Tournament losing streak.

Calhoun vows to keep Utah State at championship level

Since Sprinkle has left, Brown graduated and Osobor, Javon Jackson, Kalifa Sakho, Nigel Burris, Dallin Grant and Max Agbonkpolo all entered the transfer portal.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.