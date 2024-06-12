Ian Machado Garry pushes for five-round UFC 303 co-main event vs. Michael Page

Ian Machado Garry wants to up the stakes vs. Michael Page at UFC 303.

Garry (14-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) takes on Page (22-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC) in a welterweight bout June 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which streams on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

Garry vs. Page is currently listed as the main card opener, but the rising Irish star wants the fight bumped up. He also proposed the fight be made five rounds.

“I just finished a really good training session,” Garry said on Instagram. “I’m feeling fresh, I’m feeling ready, I just did five rounds. I’m going to get on the phone to Hunter (Campbell) and the UFC today and let’s push for a five-round co-main for this. Let’s push it. This is a fight that we are representing the Irish, ‘MVP’ get ready for 25 minutes of pain.”

Garry has gone five rounds once in his professional career when he defeated Jack Grant to capture the vacant Cage Warriors welterweight title in June 2021. He was signed to the UFC after that.

Meanwhile, Page has gone five rounds twice before – a unanimous decision win over Paul Daley in the Bellator welterweight grand prix quarterfinal in February 2019, and a split decision loss to Logan Storley in their interim title fight in May 2022.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 303.

