Ian Machado Garry: It’s going to take me or Shavkat Rakhmonov to beat UFC champ Leon Edwards

Ian Machado Garry thinks it's the new wave of welterweights that could pose problems for Leon Edwards.

Edwards (21-3 MMA, 13-2 UFC) defends his welterweight title in a rematch against Belal Muhammad (23-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) in the UFC 304 main event July 27 at Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

Garry sees Edwards retaining his title and only gives himself, or former Kill Cliff FC teammate Shavkat Rakhmonov (18-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) a chance of dethroning Edwards.

“It’s hard to bet against Leon,” Garry told MMA Junkie. “It’s hard to see what he’s done over the last two years and the way he’s been able to evolve and dominate. He’s very, very talented. I’ve been able to spend time at Renegade until he sh*t the bed and his coaches got scared, but he’s very, very talented. He’s very well-rounded, and I think he’s a problem for everyone in the division because he’s that good.

“It’s going to take someone of my caliber, of Shavkat’s caliber to come up here and really bring him to the wire and prove that we are the new generation in this sport and take that belt from him. So for me, I see Leon still being the champ come the end of July, and I genuinely do see Shavkat being the next guy that’s going to get the opportunity.”

Garry (14-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) meets Michael Page at UFC 303 on June 29 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. He sees a win pushing him one step closer to title contention.

“I don’t think, I probably need to do one more,” Garry said. “I want one more. I’m not rushing. I’ve told you this for a long time. I had six fights planned, I have that plan, it’s still in full flight, and when I’m ready, I’m going to take a crack at that belt, and I will get my belt, I will get my crown, and I will dominate this division for as long as I want.”

