Ian Ludewig scores 5 touchdowns to lead Hudson to Week 1 football win over Highland

GRANGER TWP. — An early deficit to open the 2023 high school football season was not a big deal for the Hudson football team.

Not with senior Ian Ludewig in uniform and making an impact on special teams and offense on Friday night.

Ludewig scored five touchdowns to lead Hudson to a 35-14 win over host Highland at North Gateway Tire Field in a matchup of last year's Suburban League National Conference and American Conference champions.

Hudson's Ian Ludewig runs a kickoff return for a touchdown in the first quarter Friday at Highland High School.

"It is what we saw from Lud all last year," Hudson coach Jeff Gough said. "It is grit, it is determination and, even more so, I think our offensive line was great. We had three new starters in there and you couldn't really tell by the end of the game. It was big on big, guys just being physical and Ian doing what he does with his patience and his burst through the hole. It was awesome to watch."

Ludewig, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound University of Utah lacrosse recruit, ran for four touchdowns and 170 yards on 26 carries. He also returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown with 11:22 to go in the first quarter after Highland scored on its opening drive. The kickoff return for a TD was Ludewig's first at any level of football.

"It was pretty big to get back out there and get those points on the board," Ludewig said. "We knew they were going to be a good team and we knew they were going to be scoring. We came out and we were resilient and we kept fighting."

Hudson and Highland each posted a 10-0 regular-season record and was a Division II playoff participant in 2022. The Explorers finished 13-1 and the Hornets went 12-1.

Highland's Casey Myser outruns Hudson's Nolan Yanak on his way to a touchdown on the second play Friday at Highland High School.

Ludewig's TD runs were for 49 yards in the second quarter, 1 yard in the third quarter and 4 yards and 24 yards in the fourth quarter.

"That second half, the young guys on the O-line [junior Jackson Babitsky, junior Parker Jenks and sophomore Andrew Lanham] really got their feet under them," Ludewig said. "They started getting to their blocks. They started buzzing. They really started to pick it up, and once the line is going we are all going."

Babitsky, Jenks and Lanham joined returning starters senior Tommy Ricard and junior Jake Clapper up front. Senior Jerod Von Schwerdtner also worked in as a reserve lineman.

"Any Week 1 game, especially against a great opponent like Highland, it is going to be rough," said Ricard, a 6-foot-4, 280-pound Virginia Tech football recruit. "We had a couple of three-and-outs to start the game, but I think our whole thing was to not get too low, and when we got the kickoff return and rushing touchdowns to not get too high. We stayed in the middle and kept grinding it out and won the game in the second half.

Hudson High Hudson High's Ian Ludewig races for a touchdown asHighland High's Timmy Wallace gives chase in the first half of their game at Highland High School on Friday.

"... I knew Ian could play like that. He showed it every game last year and he shows it in every practice. He has stepped up as a leader."

Ludewig's running exploits kept Brad Masiella busy as the junior kicker made all five extra points.

Hudson senior quarterback Peyton Neher connected with senior Nolan Yanak on a 36-yard pass play to set up Ludewig's third TD of the evening. Ludewig gained 33 yards on a run to set up his fourth TD.

Highland High's Matthew Ciryak breaks away from Hudson High's Trey Sharp, left, and Nathaniel Coates, right, in the second half of their game at Highland High School on Friday.

Hudson senior Lucas "Fritz" Trautmann and junior Nick Innamorato each grabbed an interception, and sophomore Nathan Judy forced a fumble that he recovered. Seniors Collin Baughman, Noah Broski and Teagan O'Guinn were also consistently disruptive.

Sophomore Casey Myser was a bright spot for Highland with two rushing touchdowns and 132 yards on 18 carries.

Myser scored on the second play of the game from scrimmage when he sprinted 64 yards for a TD. He added a 2-yard TD run in the second quarter.

Highland senior Peyton Janickas added a 9-yard rushing TD with 2:52 remaining in the game and sophomore Carson Kwiatkowski concluded the scoring with his third PAT.

Hudson High's Tommy Ricard closes in on Highland High's Casey Myser in the first half of their game at Highland High School on Friday.

"This was an amazing atmosphere to play in," Gough said. "That is an amazing coaching [staff] over there. Coach [Mike] Gibbons is first class. You can tell with his kids, how they play, tough, disciplined and together. That is what we try to be like. It is cool to play guys like that. They are going to have a great season.

"I am proud of our staff and how our kids battled. I am ready for next week [at North Canton Hoover]."

Michael Beaven can be reached at mbeaven@thebeaconjournal and is on Twitter at @MBeavenABJ.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Ian Ludewig scores 5 touchdowns, leads Hudson football over Highland