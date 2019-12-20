Ian Kinsler retires

Ian Kinsler has announced his retirement from baseball.

Kinsler still has one year and $4.25 million left on his deal with the Padres but he is expected to work out a financial settlement and remain in the organization in a front office role. The 37-year-old said that the herniated cervical disk injury that ended his 2019 season “was a factor in my decision.”

Kinsler, a 14-year veteran, a four-time All-Star and a two-time Gold Glove winner hit .269/.337/.440 with 257 home runs and 243 stolen bases for the Rangers, Tigers, Angels, Red Sox and Padres. He retires just one hit shy of 2,000 for his career.