Ian Jackson can provide value defensively for UNC basketball program

Hubert Davis and North Carolina will welcome in a three-man recruiting class for the 2024 cycle, headlined by two five-star recruits.

Leading the way is shooting guard Ian Jackson, a five-star prospect out of New York who played his final year with Overtime Elite. Jackson finished the rankings as a top 10 recruit, having five stars from start to finish.

And as we await Jackson’s arrival on campus this Summer, there is already excitement surrounding him.

In an interview with Adam Zagoria on Forbes, Jackson’s coach Peter Wehye at Our Savior Lutheran (N.Y.) brought up his defense as a big talking point.

“He’s going to impact Carolina in multiple ways,” Wehye said of Jackson in a phone interview last week. “First off, he’s a high-level defender so he’s going to be able to guard multiple positions so they’re going to be able to switch and do a dynamic amount of things.

Watching Jackson in highlights, the offensive game really stands out for obvious reasons. But what he can do on the defensive side of the court is important as well.

With the Tar Heels stepping up their game on defense this past season but losing Harrison Ingram, Jackson could come in right away and make a big impact.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire