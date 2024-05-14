Ian Jackson reveals why he picked UNC over fellow blue blood program

North Carolina’s 2024 recruiting class finished the cycle as a top 10 class with two five-star recruits in a three-man class. That class is headlined by five-star Ian Jackson who is a consensus top 10 player overall.

Jackson committed to UNC back in 2023, becoming a key piece to the puzzle for Hubert Davis and his staff. But how close was he to picking another blue blood program? It was pretty darn close.

On a recent episode of “The Captain Jack Podcast“, the UNC commit told a story about his recruitment, saying that he wanted to go to Kentucky originally.

“Hubert Davis,” Jackson said regarding why he picked UNC via 247Sports. “I wanted to go to Kentucky. It was Hubert Davis. He’s just like a family guy. He’s a good, genuine guy that you want to be around. Not saying Coach (John) Calipari isn’t. Coach Davis is a good coach.”

That’s a powerful quote and shows how much Davis has continued the “Carolina Family” motto. Landing Jackson was huge for Daivs and his staff, especially as he’s one of the best players in the class.

The wing will have the chance to come in and make an immediate impact at North Carolina, potentially starting from day one.

In the end, time will tell if Jackson made the right decision. But UNC fans are sure as heck are happy he picked the Tar Heels in his recruitment. And he’s happy he did too.

