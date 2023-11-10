Ian Jackson reaffirms commitment to UNC basketball, again

Five-star recruit Ian Jackson will put rumors to rest on Saturday when he signs his national letter of intent for the UNC basketball program. And when he goes, rumors of a potential flip to St. John’s will be put to rest.

Jackson committed to North Carolina earlier in 2023, joining the Tar Heels’ 2024 recruiting class. But when Rick Pitino was hired at St. John’s, rumors swirled on social media that they would potentially flip Jackson. The recruit stated numerous times that he was committed to the Tar Heels.

On Thursday night, Jackson reaffirmed his commitment AGAIN as he talked to Dushawn London of 247Sports:

“I’m absolutely signing and it’ll be Saturday at 10:30,” Jackson told 247Sports on Thursday night after posting a game-high 32 points and eight rebounds in a Grind Session exhibition win over Prolific Prep. “I’m 100% committed as a Tar Heel and as soon as the school year is over I’m getting there as soon as I can.”

That should put the rumors to rest right? Even with Jackson signing his letter and stating that he will be on campus as soon as possible, I imagine there will be people out there trying to stir up more rumors.

But the only thing that matters right now is that Jackson is signing and he is a Tar Heel. And that’s great news for Hubert Davis and his staff.

