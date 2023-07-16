Ian Happ makes sensational throw to get runner out at home originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

While it's been all Red Sox in Sunday's rubber game at Wrigley Field, Cubs fans will at least leave the game with one web gem to look back on.

With Boston leading 1-0 in the top of the fourth inning and runners on 1st and 2nd base, Red Sox Designated Hitter Jorge Alfaro roped a base hit into left field, and Rafael Devers decided to test the arm of Ian Happ.

Don't run on Ian Happ. pic.twitter.com/bKARiHau4V — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 16, 2023

While Happ's stellar play kept the game within reach at the time, the Red Sox went on to blow the game open in the middle innings, defeating the Cubs 11-5.