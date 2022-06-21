Ian Geffrard calls the Hogs, commits to Arkansas

The nation’s 9th-ranked recruiting class for the 2023 cycle has grown in the form of an offensive lineman.

Ian Geffrard, a three-star offensive lineman from Mableton. Ga., announced Monday via Twitter that he has pledged to join Sam Pittman’s squad.

Geffrard’s commitment comes after taking his official visit to Arkansas last weekend. He had also taken an official visit to Auburn earlier in the month.

In an interview with 247sports, Geffard says he enjoyed his visit to Fayetteville.

“I enjoy the location and overall scene, even though it is a little far from home,” said Geffrard. “I didn’t talk much with Coach Adams (the defensive line coach) before my official visit, but I spent a lot more time with him and realized I wanted him to be my coach when I play at the next level.”

Story continues

When it comes down to what ultimately set Arkansas apart, Geffard says that he likes the culture that Pittman has established, and says that he hopes to help grow the recruiting class.

“After seeing what Coach Pittman has done with the program, and seeing how fired up the current players were about it got me motivated to join and recruit to make the team’s class the best in the country.”

Geffrard is a 6-6, 350 offensive tackle that is rated as a three-star by 247sports. He is the No. 97 prospect from the state of Georgia, and the No. 97 offensive tackle in the nation. Geffrard becomes the 14th prospect from the class of 2023 to commit to Arkansas, and the third from the Peach State, joining quarterback Malachi Singleton and defensive back Everett Roussaw.