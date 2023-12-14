Ian Garry skips UFC 296 media day, team says ‘every intention to be at press conference’

The fight week drama around Ian Garry continues to rage entering UFC 296.

Garry (13-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) has been the centerpiece of much conversation going into fight week due to facing former Kill Cliff FC training partner Vicente Luque (22-9-1 MMA, 15-5 UFC), his relocation to multiple gyms throughout training camp and the online backlash he’s received due to a social media examination into the relationship with his wife, Layla.

Before fight week began, Garry said he was concerned about “the safety” of his wife and child. There was anticipation to hear from him during his appearance at Wednesday’s UFC 296 media day. Garry was the first fighter scheduled to speak, but did not arrive at the UFC Apex for his time slot, and as the hours wore on, discussion swirled that he would not talk to reporters.

That materialized when the session ended and UFC officials confirmed to MMA Junkie and other media members that Garry would not be speaking.

Garry’s opponent Luque, whom he meets in a welterweight bout to open Saturday’s pay-per-view main card at T-Mobile Arena, was not bothered by the Irishman skipping his obligations and sympathized with his situation.

“I did hear that he’s concerned for his family,” Luque said at UFC 296 media day. “If that is the reason, I have his back. I think the biggest thing that we have is our family. Whenever somebody disrespects our family or crosses that line, I think it’s a big problem. … If he feels better like that, he has to do what he has to do.”

Despite his no-show of media day, it appears Garry intends to attend Thursday’s UFC 296 pre-fight press conference, at which the entire main card for the event will be onstage to answer questions from media members.

According to Andy Stevenson of Irish media outlet Severe MMA, Garry “has every intention to be at press conference.”

