Ian Finnis, caddie for Tommy Fleetwood, recovering from open-heart surgery

When Tommy Fleetwood announced earlier this month that his long-time caddie Ian Finnis was unable to loop for him at the 2024 Masters, he told reporters “He’s not been well all year,” but hoped his friend would be “back out sooner rather than later.”

On Tuesday, Finnis posted to his Instagram story to reveal he had undergone a successful open-heart surgery and that his “road to recovery has started.”

“Open heart surgery done!!” Finnis said on social media. “Massive thanks to all at the NHS staff. The road to recovery has started. Thanks for all the love.”

The duo began working together in 2016 and have won six times on the DP World Tour, most recently at January’s Dubai Invitational. In Finnis’ absence, Adrian Rietveld, a senior manager at TaylorMade, has caddied for Fleetwood in his last two starts on the PGA Tour.

