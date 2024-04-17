Ian Evatt: Bolton Wanderers boss says side need 'miracle' to win automatic promotion

Bolton boss Ian Evatt has said his side must focus on preparing for the League One play-offs.

Wanderers drew 2-2 with struggling Shrewsbury on Tuesday and are three points behind second-placed Derby with two games to play.

"It's not over, we must remember that. It's five football matches in our eyes now. If a miracle happens then so be it," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

"We have to let it go quickly and carry momentum through to the play-offs."

Bolton play relegation-threatened Port Vale on Saturday before finishing the regular season at promotion rivals Peterborough United on 27 April.

Evatt knows two wins could still propel them to automatic promotion but concedes the Rams are in the box seats.

"It's possible but we have to be realistic. Derby have a fantastic chance of sealing the deal on Saturday," he said.

"We have to make sure we get this place rocking and positive and aim to win five football matches. If we can do it at Wembley then I think everyone will enjoy themselves, that's how it has to be now."

Shrewsbury draw was 'story of Bolton's season'

Bolton have now won just three of their past nine league matches and a Derby victory at Cambridge on Saturday would all-but secure the Rams' promotion, regardless of whether Evatt's side beat struggling Vale.

A third-placed finish would see the Trotters compete in the League One play-offs for the second successive year after losing to Barnsley at the semi-final stage last season.

Evatt felt the draw with Shrewsbury, in which his side had 70% of possession and 25 shots to the visitors' eight, summed up their campaign.

"It's the story of the season. We've conceded two goals out of nothing, poor goals to concede," he said.

"On the flip side we missed critical chances at key stages of the game. The one just after half-time has to be a goal and we probably would have gone on to win the game.

"We need to tighten up and get better. There's frustration and disappointment for obvious reasons, it's a game we should have won and I've said that too many times."