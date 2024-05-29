Ian Cruz signs with Tennessee

Tennessee announced the signing of Ian Cruz on Tuesday.

Cruz played at Belmont from 2021-24. He went 64-23 in singles play and 34-19 in doubles competition.

“Ian is an extremely competitive individual,” Tennessee associate head coach James McKie said. “Our great fans will love his fight and toughness on the court.

“He’s coming to us from a really great program in Belmont and we are looking forward to helping him reach his goals in his last year of college tennis.”

Cruz is a native of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and has one year of college eligibility remaining He holds a UTR ranking of 12.64.

𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗥𝗼𝗰𝗸𝘆 𝗧𝗼𝗽 Ian Cruz will join the squad for the 2024-25 campaign! 🔗https://t.co/mkCppgAONx#GBO 🍊🎾 pic.twitter.com/fgn75R5n5H — Tennessee Tennis (@Vol_Tennis) May 28, 2024

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire