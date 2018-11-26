Ian Clarkin was a Cub for six days and now he's on the White Sox again originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Cast your mind back to a long-ago time when Ian Clarkin left the White Sox organization on a waiver claim, joining the Cubs.

Well after an arduous journey lasting all of six days, Clarkin is a White Sock once more.

From White Sox to Cubs to White Sox, just like that.

Clarkin was originally brought to the White Sox organization in the seven-player trade with the New York Yankees in the summer of 2017. The South Siders got highly ranked outfield prospect Blake Rutherford as the centerpiece of the return package for the major league trio of David Robertson, Tommy Kahnle and Todd Frazier, and after Clarkin went to the Cubs last week, Robertson was the last player from that deal left standing in the White Sox organization.

Well, add Clarkin back to that club and back to the 40-man roster. Last week, around the same time the Cubs' waiver claim was announced, the White Sox protected a quartet of minor leaguers from the Rule 5 Draft by adding them to the 40-man roster, and Clarkin was soon removed from it. Now he's back, and the White Sox 40-man roster stands at 39.

But, it wouldn't be any kind of shock to see the White Sox free up a 40-man spot by putting Clarkin on waivers again. Why? Because they already did it once.

Clarkin wasn't especially amazing in 2018. He split time between Class A Winston-Salem and Double-A Birmingham, struggling at the latter stop to the tune of a 5.64 ERA in 68.2 innings. He made 18 appearances there, only 10 of which were starts.

So, thinking that other teams might not be super keen on bringing in someone who posted those numbers this past season, the White Sox might try to once more shake him from their 40-man roster to allow a spot for a different and at this point unknown player. But the White Sox expect to make some acquisitions this winter, so who knows who they could use those spots for. But Clarkin might not be one of them.

Maybe Clarkin will be a Cub again next week. And a White Sock again the week after that. And maybe this back-and-forth will continue for eternity. Clarkin, bouncing between the South Side and the North Side with the dependability of the Red Line.

Confusing enough? Welcome to the wonderful world of waivers.

