Saints fourth-string quarterback Ian Book was thrust into the starting lineup on Monday night, and the results were not good, with just 135 passing yards, two interceptions and eight sacks in a 20-3 loss. Book acknowledged that he has a lot to learn.

“I’ve got a lot to get better at,” Book said. “It’s bad. We didn’t score a touchdown. You can’t win a game that way.”

Book threw a pick-six on the Saints’ first possession, setting the tone for the rest of the game.

“That’s a terrible feeling, throwing a pick-six in your debut. I’ve thrown one pick-six in my life, so that sucks,” Book said.

Book was only playing because starting quarterback Jameis Winston is out for the season with a torn ACL, and fellow quarterbacks Trevor Seimian and Taysom Hill are out with COVID-19. Saints coach Sean Payton said it’s impossible to evaluate Book based on that ugly game, but Book seemed ready to evaluate his own performance, and admit he came up short.

Ian Book: I’ve got a lot to get better at, first start was bad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk