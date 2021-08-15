Ian Book makes NFL preseason debut for Saints

The stats don’t count but the experience does for Ian Book and the rest of the NFL this preseason. Book and the New Orleans Saints officially got their preseason slate underway Saturday night in what was a 17-14 win by the host Baltimore Ravens.

The win marked the 18th straight preseason game Baltimore has won.

Book made his preseason debut and played quarterback the entire second half for the Saints. Facing a 2nd and 16 from their own seven, Book launched his first professional pass which was completed to wide receiver Easopon Winston for 35 yards and a first down.

Book would complete 9-16 passes for 126 yards on the night but his late-game heroics fell short as he threw an interception from the Ravens 35-yard line with just under two minutes to play.

Book and the Saints play their second of three pre-season games on August 23 when they’ll host the Jacksonville Jaguars.