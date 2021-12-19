Ian Book, Kenny Stills inactive for Week 15’s Saints vs. Buccaneers game

The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced their lists of inactive players for Sunday night’s game during Week 15, with the Saints benching healthy players including cornerback Ken Crawley, wide receiver Kenny Stills, and rookie quarterback Ian Book. That’s in addition to several injured starters who were preemptively ruled out.

But New Orleans did welcome a couple of important players back to the lineup. All three of last week’s COVID-19 absences are active in defensive end Cameron Jordan, running back Mark Ingram II, and wide receiver Ty Montgomery. Tight end Adam Trautman is dressed out as well after being activated from injured reserve.

It’s going to be tough to work around the losses of starting offensive tackles Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead, but maybe these reinforcements are enough to help turn the tide at Tampa Bay. Here’s the list from each team:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers inactive players

CB Jamel Dean (injury)

CB Richard Sherman

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

QB Kyle Trask

RB Kenjon Barner

New Orleans Saints inactive players

RT Ryan Ramczyk (injury)

LT Terron Armstead (injury)

LB Kaden Elliss (injury)

QB Ian Book

CB Ken Crawley

WR Kenny Stills

