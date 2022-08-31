Ian Book finds new NFL home

Things didn’t work out for former Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book in New Orleans as the Saints waived the former fourth round draft pick on Tuesday. Book wasn’t out of work long however as he found a new home by Wednesday.

Book was claimed by the Philadelphia Eagles who currently have Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew at the position so the assumption is Book will be third string. Book started one game for the Saints last year going 12-of-20 for 135 yards with a pair of interceptions in a loss to the Dolphins.

Book becomes the only former Notre Dame player on the current Eagles roster.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire