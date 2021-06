Eating Well

Celebrate Juneteenth with these healthy and tasty recipes. Juneteenth, which is observed on June 19, is a day that honors the 1865 Emancipation celebration when African Americans in Galveston, Texas, learned they were free from enslavement. The day is both a joyful celebration and a time to reflect and educate others about the history of the holiday (learn more about Juneteenth with this article and menu from culinary historian Jessica B. Harris).