Ian Begley: Here are the latest playoff possibilities for Julius Randle and the Knicks | SportsNite

Israeli air strikes destroyed a Gaza high-rise housing international media offices on Saturday, in an attack The Associated Press described as the latest step by the military to silence reporting from the territory. The strike on Jala Tower came as the militant group Hamas intensified rocket fire from the besieged enclave towards Tel Aviv after a night in which Israeli air strikes killed at least 10 members of one family in a Gaza refugee camp, the deadliest strike since hostilities erupted earlier this week. Al-Jazeera, whose Gaza offices were in the the 12-storey building, broadcast the strike live on air as an explosion brought the tower down in a huge cloud of dust. "This channel will not be silenced. Al-Jazeera will not be silenced," a presenter for the Qatari-owned channel said, her voice thick with emotion. "We can guarantee you that right now." Al-Jazeera broadcast video showing the building’s owner, Jawwad Mahdi, pleading over the phone with an Israeli intelligence officer for more time after receiving warning that the tower would be bombed. "All I'm asking is to let four people... to go inside and get their cameras," he said. "We respect your wishes. We will not do it if you don't allow it, but give us 10 minutes." After the officer on the other end of the phone rejected his request Mr Mahdi said: "You have destroyed our life's work, memories, life. I will hang up. Do what you want. There is a God." The Israeli military said the building contained "Hamas military intelligence" offices and that it gave people inside the building "ample time to evacuate". "The building contained civilian media offices, which the Hamas terror organisation hides behind and uses as human shields," the military said in a statement. The president of The Associated Press, Gary Pruitt, called the attack "an incredibly disturbing development". "The world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what happened today," Mr Pruitt said in a statement. "We are shocked and horrified that the Israeli military would target and destroy the building housing AP's bureau and other news organisations in Gaza." "We narrowly avoided a terrible loss of life," he said. "A dozen AP journalists and freelancers were inside the building and thankfully we were able to evacuate them in time."