'I said if we go 15-0, I'm getting a tattoo:' Jim Harbaugh is in line for some ink after Michigan's title game win

Jim Harbaugh could be getting a permanent reminder of Michigan’s 15-0 national title season.

Harbaugh said after Michigan’s 34-13 win over Washington on Monday night that he promised his team he’d get a tattoo if it went undefeated and won the national title. Michigan became the second straight national champion to go 15-0 with its victory over the Huskies and now Harbaugh may have to live up to his promise.

“I said that I would get a tattoo,” Harbaugh said in his postgame news conference. “I have no ink on my body. No tattoos anywhere, but I did say that to our players. I said if we go 15-0, I’m getting a tattoo. It’s 15-0.”

“I’m going to put it on my shoulder, I don’t know if it’s my left or right yet. I’m a right-handed quarterback. I’ll probably get it on my right.”

“And then an M too, an M that’s maize and blue M. Also that signifies a thousand in Roman numerals.”

The 1,000 has significance to Michigan football. The Wolverines became the first program to win 1,000 college football games with a 31-24 win over Maryland in the penultimate week of the regular season. Michigan’s win total is now 1,004 following wins over Ohio State, Iowa, Alabama and Washington.

Will Harbaugh be the coach for wins No. 1,005 and beyond? That will be determined over the coming weeks. Harbaugh returned to Michigan for the 2023 season after he interviewed for NFL jobs and will have the opportunity to head to the NFL again this offseason. He could leave his alma mater a national champion to go chase a Super Bowl. Or he could return to Michigan with a new contract that could make him the highest-paid coach in college football.