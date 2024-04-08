HyVee Team of the Week: Basehor-Linwood softball

BASEHOR, Kan. — The bar is set high for one tradition-rich softball school in Leavenworth County.

Basehor-Linwood High School has a new set of heroes on the diamond, who are off to a terrific start to the season. The Bobcats (4-2) won their first four games of the season before losing a doubleheader to Silver Lake on Thursday.

Opponents have watched them climb as high as number two in KSHSAA Class 5A this year, thanks to undaunted defense and bats that are bursting, averaging almost 10 runs per game.

“These kids are fighters. They’re all in for each other,” Basehor-Linwood Coach Susan Mayberry, who is in her 27th season at the helm, said.

Mayberry is encouraged by her club’s defense and efforts to get better in the field. She believes that could carry this team to its third consecutive United Kansas Conference championship, and its third trip to the Class 5A state finals in four seasons.

“If we can hold them—we’ve already been challenged with some adversity—bases loaded, second and third with no outs. We’ve been able to get out of those situations. We just build confidence off that,” Mayberry said.

This young Bobcats team realizes they’ve become the biggest game on many opponents schedules.

“We’ve got a target on our backs, for sure. It makes it fun. You have to play your hardest every game no matter what, even if it’s a team that might not be good, you never know what they’ve got,” Kaleigh Small, Basehor-Linwood’s shortstop, said.

“Our goal at the end of the day is to win state overall. I think the last three years have gotten us prepared for that moment,” Abby Laun, BLHS’ right fielder, said.

Their best shot will come from a team that’s nearly all new. The Bobcats carry only four seniors. all others, including the entire pitching staff, are underclassmen. They’d like to secure Basehor’s first state title since 2010.

Basehor-Linwood’s weekend ahead will offer a couple more tough tests. The Bobcats go to Shawnee Heights on Tuesday before a Thursday home game against Topeka Seaman.

