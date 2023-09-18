‘Hysteria over Neighbours was like Beatlemania – now it’s back’

The series reboot stars The OC's Mischa Barton (left) and returning cast member Stefan Dennis - Paul Grover

Paul Robinson and I are trying to explain the importance of Bouncer to a Hollywood star. Bouncer, for the uninitiated, was a golden labrador who starred in Neighbours for six years from 1987. The canine thespian would appear in the living rooms of millions of Brits twice a day when the Australian soap opera aired on BBC1. When Bouncer left the show in 1993 – whisked off in the back of a “ute” van to retire in the country – there was the soap opera equivalent of a period of national mourning. Following the actual dog’s death months later, the animal – who once saved Madge Bishop’s life during a chip-pan fire – received more tributes from Neighbours fans than any human actor ever had.

“You don’t realise how big Bouncer was. An iconic character,” explains Stefan Dennis, the actor who has appeared as Robinson on-and-off since Neighbours’ first ever episode in 1985, to Mischa Barton, the British-born American actress who has starred in The O.C. and a raft of blockbuster movies.

“I think I’ve seen a clip of Bouncer kissing another dog,” replies Barton, who, having moved to the US at a young age, didn’t grow up watching it.

“That was one of Neighbours’ insane moments,” says Dennis.

The actress laughs. “I was, like, ‘What is this?’”

Star of the show: Bouncer the dog on Neighbours - Shutterstock

But Barton has had a crash course in Neighbours recently. After being dropped by Channel 5 in 2022 after 37 years on air, the much-loved soap has been revived by Amazon Freevee. The debut episode of Neighbours: A New Chapter aired yesterday with Barton in an extended guest role as mysterious American character Reece Sinclair, who has an affair with Lassiters hotel worker Byron Stone.

Along with Dennis, other cast regulars back on Ramsay Street are Harold Bishop, Toadfish, Jane Harris (“Plain Jane Superbrain”) and Mike Young, played by L.A. Confidential and Mare of Easttown actor Guy Pearce. The Neighbours juggernaut is rolling once again: last weekend a “pop-up” of the Neighbours set opened in London’s hip Shoreditch. The public’s interest is phenomenal, says Dennis.

“I’ve lived through this before, the hysteria, back in the late 1980s and early 1990s. It was Beatlemania. I’m not exaggerating,” he says. While the show was always popular in Australia, it was in Britain where Neighbours went stratospheric. But “Beatlemania?”

“Yeah. Serious. I couldn’t walk down the street without being chased,” says Dennis.

The original cast of 'Neighbours', including Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan - Fremantle Media/Shutterstock

Neighbours’ success was down to a mixture of the relatable and the exotic: the ins-and-outs of everyday life in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough mingled with the exoticism of it being set “Down Under”. Dennis says it torpedoed people’s preconceptions about Australian towns being “one bitumen road with dirt roads leading off it, kangaroos everywhere and people walking around with cork hats”. It became, he says, “like The Simpsons” with everyone from rock band Motörhead to Spice Girl Emma Bunton and Suzi Quatro making cameo appearances.

The budget has grown with the relaunch. Neighbours has got steamier too. The opening episode’s bedroom scenes involving Barton and Xavier Molyneux’s Stone led to tabloid claims that Neighbours has gone “X-rated”. True, the soap has become racier, to the extent that producers are now using on-set intimacy coordinators. The grown-up storyline certainly took Barton by surprise. She says she was “shocked by, like, all the lovey-dovey stuff with her and the boy when I got there because that was the stuff I didn’t know they were going to write”.

She’s fine with it now. “I was just a bit taken aback. I was a little bit surprised that they wanted to go there. Not least because Xavier is very new to the industry and I think he kind of freaked out at the prospect of having to do a lot of it.” The intimate scenes added to the pre-existing pressure of having to establish their characters in a brand new storyline. “I mean, it’s a lot when you’ve started involving intimacy coaches and stuff. And it kind of made me realise that I’ve probably been in this business for too long because I was like, ‘Just get on with it’. You wouldn’t imagine the independent film stuff I’ve done. But rightfully so. They take it very seriously that nobody feels uncomfortable,” she says.

Xavier Molyneux as Byron Stone and Mischa Barton as Reece Sinclair in Neighbours: A New Chapter - Amazon Freeve

Dennis explains it thus. “We started off with a G rating [suitable for everyone]. And then just before Covid, we went to a PG rating. And now with the resurgence it’s I call it a PG-plus rating.” The more grown-up content could be about appealing to a broader demographic: for the first time, Neighbours will be available in the US and Canada.

One thing hasn’t changed, though: Dennis’s character. The six-times married businessman Robinson remains a scheming narcissist. In the short gap between the show being axed and revived, Dennis grew his hair and a beard for the first time in decades, something that being a long-running soap character precluded. But he clearly loves playing Erinsborough’s Mr Nasty. “No one likes Paul being nice,” he grins. He then reminds me that Robinson has a prosthetic leg having fallen off a cliff in 2005. It’s why he walks with a slight limp. “The most common question I get asked is, ‘Do you ever forget to limp?’ No, I’m an actor, of course I don’t forget to limp,” he says. Now there’s a pub quiz question.

Neighbours has, of course, been a springboard for countless performers, from Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan to Natalie Imbruglia to Margot Robbie. Many went on to have pop careers. As Kylie and Jason-mania swept the UK in 1989, Dennis also dabbled in pop. His debut single Don’t It Make You Feel Good reached number 16 in the charts in May of that year. It sounded like Andrew Lloyd Webber doing Spandau Ballet. Its memorable video featured a leather-jacketed Dennis, moody lighting, black silk sheets, mannequins and lace-clad models. It was like a fever dream in the basement of a 1980s department store. I ask Dennis if, 34 years later, he still gets people stopping him and singing it. “Yes,” he says mock-wearily. “And I go, ‘Guys, how many years ago?’

'No one likes Paul being nice': Dennis’s character Robinson remains a scheming narcissist in the revived series - Amazon Freeve

His new co-star even knows the song. “I’m his number one fan,” beams Barton. Does it bother Dennis? “No. It can’t bother me,” he pauses. “I mean, it bothers me that I never made a red cent from it. All it ever did was cost me money. The same with the second single – that cost me even more. But people go, ‘Oh you must get so angry’. And I go, ‘Why?’ It’s the same as when people say, ‘You must get so sick of getting called Paul’” – full disclosure, this is quite hard not to do – “or, ‘You must get so angry with people coming up and asking for an autograph or a selfie’ and I go, ‘Well it’s a pain in the bum sometimes but it takes two seconds to say hello and give them a photo’ and for two seconds of your time, it might give them a dinner conversation for the next 10 years.”

There could be even more selfies in the future. Neighbours’ relaunch on Amazon Freevee could bring in new fans. Which begs one extremely serious question. With the soap’s relaunch, would either of them consider doing Strictly? It’s an immediate “no” from Barton. She did the US version, Dancing With The Stars, in 2016. “I’m danced out,” she says. Dennis, though, would leap at the chance. “My wife would kill for me to be on Strictly,” he says. “I’ve got two left feet. And, ironically, my wife [Scottish actress Gail Easdale, they met doing panto in Southampton] is an exceptional dancer. She was a big West End star. She that’s why she wants me to do Strictly – so that I can learn to dance.”

It remains to be seen if the new Neighbours will be with us in 37 years’ time. Here in the UK, our enjoyment may be tainted by nostalgia. But the show is perhaps better-known than we think. “I was surprised [that] even my American friends know of it. It’s a very famous show,” says Barton. Even if they’ve never heard of Bouncer.

New episodes of Neighbours air daily on Amazon Freevee Mondays-Thursdays.