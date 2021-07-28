Hypothetical Warriors-Grizzlies trade analyzed on Zach Lowe podcast

Hypothetical Warriors-Grizzlies trade analyzed on Lowe podcast originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies battled on the final day of the 2020-21 regular season, and then again in the play-in tournament five days later.

Might they now work together on a trade involving the No. 7 and No. 10 overall picks in Thursday's NBA draft?

ESPN's Zach Lowe, Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz on Tuesday analyzed a hypothetical deal during a conversation on The Lowe Post podcast.

Givony: "I think the Warriors are a natural trade partner at seven. The Grizzlies have so many of those young, intriguing rookie-scale contract players like Desmond Bane, Xavier Tillman, Brandon Clarke. Does something get done? I'm not sure. We always talk about big trades and they so rarely materialize.

"I just think it's gonna be tough for Golden State. They could be a [Josh] Giddey team also. You've heard some buzz about them at seven with Josh -- as well as [Franz] Wagner. So if they feel like they could move down three spots, still get their guy and pick up a young player or two ... that could be a win for them."

Schmitz: "It's a little complicated -- [De'Anthony] Melton would be awesome with Steph and Klay. Ball-mover, has improved as a shooter, defender, smart -- he fits that style of play."

Lowe: "I'm president of the De'Anthony Melton fan club. That guy just does stuff. I'm in on him."

Schmitz: "I think he would be a perfect fit. So if you move back to 10, then you're gonna potentially get Davion Mitchell, you could look at Corey Kispert, or is Giddey available? I think that's a really interesting move. And then you still have 14 to get another potential wing shooter. So a lot of options for Golden State."

Lowe: "So here's a trade that works -- Melton, Clarke and No. 10 for [Jordan] Poole, [Kevon] Looney, [Mychal] Mulder and [Damion] Lee -- because that's how many guys you have to get to cobble up the salary to make it work -- and No. 7. I could see Golden State saying, 'That's still not enough for us to go from seven to 10.' I could see Memphis saying, 'That's too much for us.' I could see the number of players involved being complicated -- it gets a little bit messy."

There definitely are a lot of moving parts with this, and it seems unlikely it comes to fruition.

But you never know what might happen when the Warriors are on the clock and Bob Myers' phone starts ringing.

