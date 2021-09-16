Which hypothetical ‘superteam’ would make more sense for the Boston Celtics?

That the Boston Celtics may be on the hunt to add a third star to their core of All-Star forwards Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum is perhaps one of the worst-kept secrets in the wider NBA world.

Sure, there is absolutely a chance that the team could find that third star internally (Robert Williams III, we are looking at you) down the road, but if the right deal opens up for a surer thing than rolling the dice on internal development presents itself. That being said, there is a limited pool of potential targets who would make sense, and fewer still likely to be available.

On a recent episode of the “Celtics Lab” podcast, the trio of hosts spent a fair amount of time trying to construct even vaguely plausible superteams, and fount it quite the challenge.

Powered by RedCircle

They did manage to find versions of four plausible if longshot trades for prospective Celtics star-studded trios if you are liberal with the definitions involved, but there's been some contention over which of the four most popular proposals are the best. To that end, take a look at the offerings contained within (and listen to the pod to hear the packages for each), and vote for your favorite at the end of this thought experiment in Boston teambuilding. https://twitter.com/TheCelticsWire/status/1438576146057207813?s=20

Option 1: Zach LaVine, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Option 2: Christian Wood, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum

(AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Option 3: Pascal Siakam, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Option 4: Karl-Anthony Towns, Malcolm Brogdon, Jayson Tatum

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

https://twitter.com/CelticsLab/status/1438555865502605312 Think it over and vote in the Twitter poll embedded above, and listen to the pod to hear what the cost might be for each proposal. This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook! [lawrence-related id=59131,58697,58578,58574] [listicle id=59133]

1

1