Hypothetical NBA trade has former Alabama stars joining forces

The NBA has a handful of talented stars who were once standouts for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Whether it be lottery picks or second-round selections that worked their way onto the court, the league is starting to feel the Tide’s presence.

Collin Sexton, of the Utah Jazz, and Brandon Miller, of the Charlotte Hornets, were two fan favorites in Tuscaloosa during their collegiate days. Both being one-and-done players, they had an immense impact on the program in their respective single seasons.

Sexton played under former head coach Avery Johnson, while Miller was one of the biggest recruiting victories for current head coach Nate Oats. The two NBA standouts have never been teammates, but they are one trade away from changing that.

Jack Simone of Swarm and Sting recently put together a few trades the Hornets should explore as the 2024 NBA draft approaches.

With the No. 6 overall pick, Charlotte may look to leverage that as a trade piece to land a player with experience to guide the young, but talented, franchise to success.

Simone proposes the Hornets send the No. 6 pick, a protected future first-round pick and Davis Bertans in exchange for Sexton and the No. 10 overall pick from the Jazz.

“Throughout the course of his career, Sexton has made a name for himself as a hard-nosed player who always gives his all when he’s on the court. The Hornets could use a guy like that. “He’s a bit undersized, but with the constant energy he brings to the court, he could help Charles Lee transform how the Hornets play on that end of the floor.”

There’s no indication that this trade is impending, but it is interesting to consider it as a possibility, especially as experts believe that numerous trades are inevitable as the draft approaches.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow former Alabama basketball players in the NBA as the 2024 offseason begins.

