Hypothetical betting odds for Celtics' next head coach

Giles: Hypothetical odds for next C's head coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Celtics need a new head coach and we need hypothetical odds, if for no other reason than pure entertainment. PointsBet Sportsbook tweeted out a list Wednesday afternoon with Jason Kidd as the early favorite.

Hypothetical Odds Next Celtics Coach👇



Jason Kidd +350

Sam Cassell +400

Lloyd Pierce +450

Chauncey Billups +600

B. Hammon/K. Atkinson +1000

KG +1200

JVG/M. Jackson +1300

Paul Pierce +1400

Brett Brown +1800

D'Antoni +2000

Jay Wright +3000

Rick Pitino +4000

Kendrick Perkins +10000 — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) June 2, 2021

A few of these names - especially the ones at the top - have already been linked by legitimate reports. A few of them are there purely for fun, such as Rick Pitino or former players Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Kendrick Perkins.

Another former Celtic with coaching experience has taken himself out of the running via Twitter. And I'm not talking about Scal (who is a former Celtic with coaching experience). That would be Celtics assistant Evan Turner, who tweeted "The rumors and speculations about me being the next head coach of the Boston Celtics are absolutely false!"

Again, it's hypothetical, so PointsBet isn't taking any actual action on this list - at least not yet. But there's a good chance that will change over the next couple of weeks as we get a clearer picture of who Brad Stevens and Co. will be targeting.