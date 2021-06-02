Hypothetical betting odds for Celtics' next head coach
The Celtics need a new head coach and we need hypothetical odds, if for no other reason than pure entertainment. PointsBet Sportsbook tweeted out a list Wednesday afternoon with Jason Kidd as the early favorite.
Hypothetical Odds Next Celtics Coach👇
Jason Kidd +350
Sam Cassell +400
Lloyd Pierce +450
Chauncey Billups +600
B. Hammon/K. Atkinson +1000
KG +1200
JVG/M. Jackson +1300
Paul Pierce +1400
Brett Brown +1800
D'Antoni +2000
Jay Wright +3000
Rick Pitino +4000
Kendrick Perkins +10000
— PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) June 2, 2021
A few of these names - especially the ones at the top - have already been linked by legitimate reports. A few of them are there purely for fun, such as Rick Pitino or former players Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Kendrick Perkins.
Another former Celtic with coaching experience has taken himself out of the running via Twitter. And I'm not talking about Scal (who is a former Celtic with coaching experience). That would be Celtics assistant Evan Turner, who tweeted "The rumors and speculations about me being the next head coach of the Boston Celtics are absolutely false!"
Again, it's hypothetical, so PointsBet isn't taking any actual action on this list - at least not yet. But there's a good chance that will change over the next couple of weeks as we get a clearer picture of who Brad Stevens and Co. will be targeting.