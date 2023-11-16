Hypothetical BCS rankings aren’t as high on Oregon Ducks as CFP rankings

One of the more interesting debates that’s come up over the last few weeks is regarding one-loss teams in the nation, and which schools should be ranked ahead of others when you look at resumes. Largely, the conversation has been in regards to the Oregon Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Texas Longhorns.

While Texas has the best win of the three, beating Alabama earlier this year, it’s hard to argue that any team in that group has looked more dominant and complete than Oregon, while Alabama has been coming on as of late and has a couple of impressive wins in the last month.

The College Football Playoff committee has held strong in their opinion that the Ducks are the top one-loss team, followed by the Longhorns, and then the Crimson Tide. One thing we like to do throughout the season, though, is look at what the BCS standings from last decade would have done with the rankings using their formula.

It was a time when there wasn’t a committee of voters who decided the final rankings each year, but rather a set of computers that calculated the final rankings based on numerous formulas that often led to convolution and controversy.

Just for our entertainment, we wanted to look at how those BCS standings would look if there in practice today. Take a look:

Georgia Bulldogs

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.9474

2023 Record: 10-0

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 1

Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.9346

2023 Record: 10-0

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 3

Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

BCS Score: 0.9289

2023 Record: 10-0

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 2

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.8760

2023 Record: 10-0

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 5

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.8666

2023 Record: 10-0

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 4

Alabama Crimson Tide

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

BCS Score: 0.7675

2023 Record: 9-1

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 8

Oregon Ducks

Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.7661

2023 Record: 9-1

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 6

Texas Longhorns

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.7479

2023 Record: 9-1

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 7

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.5791

2023 Record: 9-1

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 10

Penn State Nittany Lions

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.5735

2023 Record: 8-2

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 12

Ole Miss Rebels

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.5479

2023 Record: 8-2

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 13

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.5393

2023 Record: 8-2

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 9

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.4979

2023 Record: 8-2

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 11

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.4853

2023 Record: 8-2

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 14

LSU Tigers

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.4277

2023 Record: 7-3

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 15

Hannah Pajewski-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.3372

2023 Record: 10-0

College Football Playoff Ranking: N/A

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.3322

2023 Record: 7-3

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 22

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.2510

2023 Record: 7-3

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 19

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.2476

2023 Record: 9-1

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 24

Tennessee Volunteers

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.1907

2023 Record: 7-3

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 18

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.1634

2023 Record: 8-2

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 20

Liberty Flames

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.1613

2023 Record: 10-0

College Football Playoff Ranking: N/A

Iowa Hawkeyes

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.1560

2023 Record: 8-2

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 16

Kansas State Wildcats

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.1525

2023 Record: 7-3

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 21

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score: 0.1500

2023 Record: 7-3

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 17

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire