Hypothetical BCS rankings aren’t as high on Oregon Ducks as CFP rankings
One of the more interesting debates that’s come up over the last few weeks is regarding one-loss teams in the nation, and which schools should be ranked ahead of others when you look at resumes. Largely, the conversation has been in regards to the Oregon Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Texas Longhorns.
While Texas has the best win of the three, beating Alabama earlier this year, it’s hard to argue that any team in that group has looked more dominant and complete than Oregon, while Alabama has been coming on as of late and has a couple of impressive wins in the last month.
The College Football Playoff committee has held strong in their opinion that the Ducks are the top one-loss team, followed by the Longhorns, and then the Crimson Tide. One thing we like to do throughout the season, though, is look at what the BCS standings from last decade would have done with the rankings using their formula.
It was a time when there wasn’t a committee of voters who decided the final rankings each year, but rather a set of computers that calculated the final rankings based on numerous formulas that often led to convolution and controversy.
Just for our entertainment, we wanted to look at how those BCS standings would look if there in practice today. Take a look:
Georgia Bulldogs
BCS Score: 0.9474
2023 Record: 10-0
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 1
Michigan Wolverines
BCS Score: 0.9346
2023 Record: 10-0
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 3
Ohio State Buckeyes
BCS Score: 0.9289
2023 Record: 10-0
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 2
Washington Huskies
BCS Score: 0.8760
2023 Record: 10-0
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 5
Florida State Seminoles
BCS Score: 0.8666
2023 Record: 10-0
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 4
Alabama Crimson Tide
BCS Score: 0.7675
2023 Record: 9-1
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 8
Oregon Ducks
BCS Score: 0.7661
2023 Record: 9-1
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 6
Texas Longhorns
BCS Score: 0.7479
2023 Record: 9-1
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 7
Louisville Cardinals
BCS Score: 0.5791
2023 Record: 9-1
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 10
Penn State Nittany Lions
BCS Score: 0.5735
2023 Record: 8-2
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 12
Ole Miss Rebels
BCS Score: 0.5479
2023 Record: 8-2
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 13
Missouri Tigers
BCS Score: 0.5393
2023 Record: 8-2
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 9
Oregon State Beavers
BCS Score: 0.4979
2023 Record: 8-2
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 11
Oklahoma Sooners
BCS Score: 0.4853
2023 Record: 8-2
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 14
LSU Tigers
BCS Score: 0.4277
2023 Record: 7-3
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 15
James Madison Dukes
BCS Score: 0.3372
2023 Record: 10-0
College Football Playoff Ranking: N/A
Utah Utes
BCS Score: 0.3322
2023 Record: 7-3
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 22
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
BCS Score: 0.2510
2023 Record: 7-3
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 19
Tulane Green Wave
BCS Score: 0.2476
2023 Record: 9-1
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 24
Tennessee Volunteers
BCS Score: 0.1907
2023 Record: 7-3
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 18
North Carolina Tar Heels
BCS Score: 0.1634
2023 Record: 8-2
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 20
Liberty Flames
BCS Score: 0.1613
2023 Record: 10-0
College Football Playoff Ranking: N/A
Iowa Hawkeyes
BCS Score: 0.1560
2023 Record: 8-2
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 16
Kansas State Wildcats
BCS Score: 0.1525
2023 Record: 7-3
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 21
Arizona Wildcats
BCS Score: 0.1500
2023 Record: 7-3
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 17