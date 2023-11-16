Advertisement

Hypothetical BCS rankings aren’t as high on Oregon Ducks as CFP rankings

Zachary Neel
·4 min read
1

One of the more interesting debates that’s come up over the last few weeks is regarding one-loss teams in the nation, and which schools should be ranked ahead of others when you look at resumes. Largely, the conversation has been in regards to the Oregon Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Texas Longhorns.

While Texas has the best win of the three, beating Alabama earlier this year, it’s hard to argue that any team in that group has looked more dominant and complete than Oregon, while Alabama has been coming on as of late and has a couple of impressive wins in the last month.

The College Football Playoff committee has held strong in their opinion that the Ducks are the top one-loss team, followed by the Longhorns, and then the Crimson Tide. One thing we like to do throughout the season, though, is look at what the BCS standings from last decade would have done with the rankings using their formula.

It was a time when there wasn’t a committee of voters who decided the final rankings each year, but rather a set of computers that calculated the final rankings based on numerous formulas that often led to convolution and controversy.

Just for our entertainment, we wanted to look at how those BCS standings would look if there in practice today. Take a look:

Georgia Bulldogs

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score0.9474

2023 Record: 10-0

College Football Playoff RankingNo. 1

Michigan Wolverines

Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score0.9346

2023 Record: 10-0

College Football Playoff RankingNo. 3

Ohio State Buckeyes

Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

BCS Score0.9289

2023 Record: 10-0

College Football Playoff RankingNo. 2

Washington Huskies

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score0.8760

2023 Record: 10-0

College Football Playoff RankingNo. 5

Florida State Seminoles

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score0.8666

2023 Record: 10-0

College Football Playoff RankingNo. 4

Alabama Crimson Tide

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

BCS Score0.7675

2023 Record: 9-1

College Football Playoff RankingNo. 8

Oregon Ducks

Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score0.7661

2023 Record: 9-1

College Football Playoff RankingNo. 6

Texas Longhorns

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score0.7479

2023 Record: 9-1

College Football Playoff RankingNo. 7

Louisville Cardinals

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score0.5791

2023 Record: 9-1

College Football Playoff RankingNo. 10

Penn State Nittany Lions

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score0.5735

2023 Record: 8-2

College Football Playoff RankingNo. 12

Ole Miss Rebels

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score0.5479

2023 Record: 8-2

College Football Playoff RankingNo. 13

Missouri Tigers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score0.5393

2023 Record: 8-2

College Football Playoff RankingNo. 9

Oregon State Beavers

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score0.4979

2023 Record: 8-2

College Football Playoff RankingNo. 11

Oklahoma Sooners

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score0.4853

2023 Record: 8-2

College Football Playoff RankingNo. 14

LSU Tigers

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score0.4277

2023 Record: 7-3

College Football Playoff RankingNo. 15

James Madison Dukes

Hannah Pajewski-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score0.3372

2023 Record: 10-0

College Football Playoff RankingN/A

Utah Utes

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score0.3322

2023 Record: 7-3

College Football Playoff RankingNo. 22

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score0.2510

2023 Record: 7-3

College Football Playoff RankingNo. 19

Tulane Green Wave

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score0.2476

2023 Record: 9-1

College Football Playoff RankingNo. 24

Tennessee Volunteers

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score0.1907

2023 Record: 7-3

College Football Playoff RankingNo. 18

North Carolina Tar Heels

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score0.1634

2023 Record: 8-2

College Football Playoff RankingNo. 20

Liberty Flames

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score0.1613

2023 Record: 10-0

College Football Playoff RankingN/A

Iowa Hawkeyes

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score0.1560

2023 Record: 8-2

College Football Playoff RankingNo. 16

Kansas State Wildcats

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score0.1525

2023 Record: 7-3

College Football Playoff RankingNo. 21

Arizona Wildcats

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

BCS Score0.1500

2023 Record: 7-3

College Football Playoff RankingNo. 17

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire