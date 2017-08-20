The hypocrisy of umpires complaining about players is obvious in their empty wristband protest

In the spirit of the “verbal attacks” that prompted some Major League Baseball umpires to wear white wristbands in protest Saturday, here is a written complement that will say what players never would: This is nothing more than a feeble, misguided, ill-conceived dissent from a group that showed its hypocrisy hours into its act of defiance. If umpires weren’t every bit the chest-puffing ninnies they purport the players to be, maybe their stand wouldn’t look so nakedly duplicitous. And to make the whole charade even more farcical, the umpires seemingly didn’t realize white wristbands are often worn in support of people who suffer from blindness.

Set against the backdrop of actual protests that address actual injustices, the resistance of umpires – a group of men who make hundreds of thousands of dollars a year and fly first class everywhere to work three hours a day helping run a baseball game – is laughably petty. They’re angry MLB fined but didn’t suspend Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler for saying Angel Hernandez was a “bad umpire.” All it takes to trigger a group of umpires, apparently, is a fact.

Nobody denies umpire-player relations have degraded to unfortunate levels. The relationship should be symbiotic. Instead, it’s toxic. Players regard umpires as impediments – and, in plenty of cases, incompetents – whose mistakes warrant repudiation. Umpires see players as increasingly disrespectful toward those whose duties should grant them deference and authority. The ugliness manifests itself almost daily.

Take Saturday, when the World Umpire Association, the umpires’ union, offered a statement in which it called Kinsler’s words “unacceptable,” called the current state of affairs “open season” on umpires and called players’ actions “escalating attacks.” Less than three hours later, Joe West, the head of the union and the game’s most tenured umpire, rung up Chicago Cubs outfielder Jon Jay on a borderline strike three. Jay skipped out of the batter’s box, angry with the call, which prompted West to pull off his mask and stare at Jay for eight full seconds as he walked back toward the dugout, looking for a reason to eject him.

That West’s wristband didn’t spontaneously combust from the fraudulence seeping from his tissue-paper skin is a miracle of modern manufacturing. Here are the umpires that he leads, seeking some sort of validation that their grievances deserve action, sympathy or both, and West is actively engaging in the very same sort of behavior he derides. He and Hernandez may have the two worst cases of tough guy-itis of baseball’s 76 full-time umpires, but they’re certainly not the only two afflicted with it.

Umpires have difficult jobs. Approaching the day’s work with pathological passive-aggressiveness does nothing to make that job easier. And it speaks to the shifting dynamic of an umpire’s role in 2017 away from West’s self-appointed keeper of the game. Some umpire’s see themselves as the game’s policemen, and there’s actually a fair bit of credence to that comparison, though perhaps not in the way umpires would like.

The expectation of police behavior today is wildly different than it was even a decade ago, and tactics that may have been suitable in the past no longer pass muster. This is not kowtowing; it is society functioning as it should – with flexibility and without the treatment of institutions as sacred monoliths. Umpires, similarly, must understand that with replay technology fixing a good number of their errors, behavior toward players is even more visible – and every last move finds itself kicked around a social-media echo chamber that feeds on umpiring gaffes like a snack.

It shows a staggering lack of self-awareness that umpires would take their gripes public as if doing so would engender some kind of sympathy or public backing. Umpires rank alongside taxes, traffic jams and lima beans in the pantheon of the disliked. Unfair though it may be – umpires, by and large, are rather spectacular at their jobs – it is their reality, and to attempt some sort of reimagination of their narrative is an amateur’s blunder.

To stage a protest with any chance of working, an air of moral authority must exist. The umpires’ died long ago of self-inflicted wounds. Every West staredown, every Hernandez confrontation, every time an umpire weaves himself into a game’s fabric, the argument in favor of them dictating change dies another death.

