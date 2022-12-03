Hype video: Georgia and LSU face off in the SEC championship

The Georgia Bulldogs face the LSU Tigers in the 2022 SEC championship game. Georgia will have a chance to win its first SEC championship since 2017.

Georgia and LSU previously met in the 2019 SEC championship. Former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly has exceeded expectations in his first season with the Tigers.

Georgia (12-0, 8-0) and LSU (9-3, 6-2) both impressed a lot of folks this year. Nobody in the preseason media poll predicted that LSU would win the SEC West. Additionally, Georgia lost a record-breaking 15 players to the 2022 NFL draft, but still managed to go undefeated for a second consecutive regular season. The Dawgs have now won 27 straight regular season games.

Kirby Smart and Georgia football have represented the SEC East in five of the last six SEC championships. Georgia has lost some heartbreakers in the SEC championship over the years and are looking to change that in 2022.

Georgia has appeared in nine SEC championship games. The Bulldogs have faced LSU in four of their nine appearances. Georgia is 1-3 against LSU in SEC championship games.

Former Georgia running backs Sony Michel and Nick Chubb narrates a hype video to get Georgia football fans fired up for the 2022 SEC championship.

Sony Michel now plays for the Los Angeles Charges. Nick Chubb stars for the Cleveland Browns. Michel and Chubb did not win a national championship, but the duo did win a SEC championship in 2017 because they returned for their senior seasons to play for each other.

Story continues

Georgia fans are expected to travel well for the SEC championship, which will be played in Atlanta, Georgia, and will be televised on CBS. The game is set to kick off at 4 p.m. EST on Dec. 3.

More Football!

Georgia football offers 4-star Notre Dame commit Micah Bell 'UGA Football Live with JC Shelton': SEC Championship feat. UGA OT John Theus Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan on UGA playing in-state CFP game, expansion and more SEC Championship: Remembering Georgia's 2005 win over LSU Will LSU QB Jayden Daniels play in the SEC Championship?

List

Georgia vs. LSU: Score predictions from national media

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire