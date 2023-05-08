The hype train is beginning for Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg

It’s been a pretty good last few days for Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg.

Not only did the second-team All-American earn his real estate degree over the weekend, but today Eichenberg was named to the Lott Impact Trophy watch list.

A finalist for the award last year, he was named their player of the week in back-to-back weeks after his performances against Penn State and Iowa. The captain racked up 120 tackles with 2.5 sacks last year and chipped in an interception as well.

Eichenberg enters his final season with an opportunity to be one of the best linebackers in the country along with the potential to be an early selection in the NFL draft.

More!

Watch: Find out why Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud felt disrespected early in his career Latest bowl projections have Buckeyes in a rematch from 2022 Where Kyle McCord ranks in College Wire's Big Ten QB Power Rankings Watch: Ohio State commit makes an interception over Michigan commit Five-star 2025 Michigan quarterback visited Ohio State on Sunday

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire